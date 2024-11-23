The Vegetable That Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Love In Egg Salad

The key to making egg salad hit different with the addition of cauliflower is actually keeping the florets raw. You'll first want to prepare your favorite egg salad recipe and then simply just add in raw cauliflower florets that have been roughly chopped into small pieces and about the same amount as the other veggies in your recipe — combine everything all together and that's it!

Preparing the cauliflower (or more like barely preparing the cauliflower) gives the dish a heartier, more refreshing bite and even adds volume, which means more egg salad to eat and enjoy! You really can't go wrong with what you serve this dish on either because there's already a nice balance of textures and flavors but its also great eaten straight out of the mixing bowl!

As a nutritional bonus, cauliflower can supply ample amounts of vitamins A, C, E, and K as well as an array of minerals including calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, selenium, copper, manganese and zinc. The cruciferous veggie is also high in fiber, so pairing it in a dish with eggs, which are a rich source of protein and healthy fats means that you have a meal (or snack) that will keep you full and satisfied for hours.