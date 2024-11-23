The Vegetable That Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Love In Egg Salad
Egg salad is a dish enjoyed around the world in many variations consisting of these traditional ingredients: chopped-up hard-boiled eggs and vegetables combined with mayonnaise, mustard, herbs and spices. The veggies can vary, but celery, raw onion and sometimes pickle relish are commonly called for in egg salad recipes due to their crunchy contrast in texture to the soft, creamy egg and mayonnaise base. A completely underrated rated, yet qualified vegetable for this job is also cauliflower!
Yes, cauliflower is showcasing its vegetable versatility once more since it made a culinary comeback in recent years transforming even into pizza crust. When cauliflower basically went public and started posing as the star-ingredient in other unexpected dishes, it did not land well with the veggie-curious or the veggie-enthusiasts (we're looking at you Chipotle cilantro lime rice). But this certainly is not the case for its appearance in egg salad.
Hearty And Healthy
The key to making egg salad hit different with the addition of cauliflower is actually keeping the florets raw. You'll first want to prepare your favorite egg salad recipe and then simply just add in raw cauliflower florets that have been roughly chopped into small pieces and about the same amount as the other veggies in your recipe — combine everything all together and that's it!
Preparing the cauliflower (or more like barely preparing the cauliflower) gives the dish a heartier, more refreshing bite and even adds volume, which means more egg salad to eat and enjoy! You really can't go wrong with what you serve this dish on either because there's already a nice balance of textures and flavors but its also great eaten straight out of the mixing bowl!
As a nutritional bonus, cauliflower can supply ample amounts of vitamins A, C, E, and K as well as an array of minerals including calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, selenium, copper, manganese and zinc. The cruciferous veggie is also high in fiber, so pairing it in a dish with eggs, which are a rich source of protein and healthy fats means that you have a meal (or snack) that will keep you full and satisfied for hours.