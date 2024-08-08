6 Frozen Lasagnas You Should Never Buy And 6 You Should

If you enjoy Italian food, there's a good chance you've had a lasagna. This baked pasta feels instantly classically Italian, but, in fact, the way many of us — including a certain lasagna-loving feline — know the dish is anything but classically Italian. Rather, it stems from a whole category of pasta called lasagna al forno. This is a pasta dish that is baked in the oven and may contain any number of different ingredients. Though dishes like these were once specialty foods families would enjoy strictly during celebrations and holidays, Italian immigrants would help make them more everyday meal options.

However, the true Americanized version of lasagna has its ties to Stouffer's. That's right: The brand you probably know for seemingly endless frozen food options helped make American lasagna what it is today. During the craze of easy food convenience, Stouffer's found its lasagnas outsold classics, like its casseroles. So, if you're feeling any modicum of guilt for choosing a frozen lasagna over a freshly made one — don't. Frozen lasagna is part of the reason so many of us are familiar with lasagna to begin with.

That said, not all lasagnas are created equal. To help you choose the best option for your family dinner, I set out to try several different brands to find the best version of this convenient, Americanized meal in your grocer's freezer.

