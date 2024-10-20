The 8 Best And 4 Worst Chain Restaurant Chicken Pot Pies

There is a great reason why chicken pot pies have warmed their way into the hearts of so many comfort food enthusiasts. While there are different takes on the dish, a classic chicken pot pie is typically made with shredded chicken, carrots, onion, and peas (though if you are looking to mix things up you can always try chicken parm pot pie). Mushrooms and celery also sometimes find their way into some variations of the filling. Perhaps the main factor that makes chicken pot pies such a hit is the contrast between the creamy filling and the flaky pastry. The chicken and veggies in a rich sauce offer comforting warmth, while the golden crust adds a satisfying crunch — it really is the perfect balance of textures.

Got you feeling peckish? We have sifted through countless customer reviews to bring you a roundup of the best and worst chain restaurants to satisfy your chicken pot pie craving. To learn more about our evaluation criteria, check out the methodology slide at the end of this article.