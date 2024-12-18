Why You Should Use Your Own Toppings On Frozen Pizza

No matter how a frozen pizza is ranked, they come in clutch when it's close to dinnertime, and you haven't taken any chicken or beef out to defrost in time. Just preheat the oven, pop that pie in, and in 20 minutes, you've got a fairly filling main course. There is one main drawback to frozen pizza, though: the toppings that typically come with it. Depending on the brand, they can be a bit sparse and kind of flavorless, not really adding much to the overall bite.

However, you can add your own fresh toppings on frozen pizza to elevate what tends to be a run-of-the-mill, serviceable pie into something truly craveable. If you start out with a blank canvas — a good-quality cheese pizza from the freezer aisle — you (or the contents of your fridge) get to decide what kind of pie you end up with. With your own toppings, it will be better in both flavor and texture, and as they haven't been frozen, they will even add a vibrant color. Plus, you get to control how much goes onto your pizza; those days of meager frozen toppings are over.