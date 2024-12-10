Elevate Frozen Pizza To Restaurant Quality With One Ingredient

Frozen pizza has certainly come a long way from the cardboard-like crusts and plasticy cheeses of yesteryear. But let's be real — most store-bought pizzas still fall short of delivering a restaurant-quality slice. That is until you add one special ingredient: burrata. Sure, most frozen pizzas already come with their own blend of cheeses, but adding burrata takes that frozen disk and instantly upgrades it to a gourmet status pie that would probably even be bougie enough for Martha Stewart.

What is it about burrata that makes it so decadent? It seems to come down to the combination of textures — rich mozzarella on the outside and luscious moisture in the center. And don't even get us started on the cool creaminess of the burrata contrasting with the piping hot pizza fresh out of the oven. It's such a simple trick that it might even keep your Italian nonna from disowning you when she finds out you get your pizzas from the freezer aisle. (Don't be embarrassed, some of them really aren't bad.)