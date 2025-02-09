The Coffee Mugs You Should Seriously Never Microwave

Microwaves are wonderful inventions. After all, where would we be without Orville Redenbacher's popcorn or Hungry-Man TV dinners? But, with such powerful technology must also come some knowledge of just how microwaves work. In a nutshell, our food and drinks become hot because of electromagnetic waves (produced by a magnetron component inside the microwave) that cause water molecules to vibrate furiously. This vibration produces a heat that cooks your pasta or soup from the inside out. When your meal is in a microwave-safe bowl, everything works as it should, because the microwave targets water, fat, and sugar molecules. This is also why you should never microwave an empty cup or plate — without any liquids to absorb the waves, the container will get dangerously hot and possibly crack.

If you've ever absent-mindedly thrown your favorite vintage coffee cup in the wave and seen sparks fly, you've learned the hard way that there are many mugs out there that just can't handle those high-powered electromagnetic waves. Most of the coffee mugs you've got in your cupboard are likely made of ceramic or glass and have been tested to ensure they won't shatter (or worse) when heating food or liquids. However, there are definitely some materials to avoid when it comes to zapping your beverage. Here's why you should never put metal or plastic mugs — or mugs that are cracked or damaged — in the microwave.