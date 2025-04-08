The Only Type Of Container You Should Be Microwaving, Just To Be Safe
The microwave is a kitchen appliance that most of us can't live without, and the convenience it brings is probably the reason 81 million of them are sold each year. Reheating food, cooking pasta, or even just keeping your takeout warm; It's easy to pop your food in and not give it a second thought. But there's one aspect that might be worth thinking about — which container you're microwaving. Glass containers are the safest option, since they can be exposed to high temperatures without releasing chemicals or shattering.
Just make sure that the container is labeled as microwave safe, and doesn't have any metal parts or paint which can spark. Ceramic containers are another microwave-safe alternative, as long as they're labelled as such and are not handmade. Okay, so now you're probably wondering about all of your plastic containers stuffed in a kitchen drawer — especially since most are labeled microwave safe. While these plastics can be microwaved without damaging the container, this doesn't necessarily mean it's not potentially damaging your health.
Other materials might not be safe
Unfortunately, microwave safe plastic might be a lie, or at the very least, not the complete truth. Plastic that is exposed to heat can change shape and visibly degrade, but it can also release chemicals that are broken down from the heat. A plastic container labeled as microwave safe will retain its shape, but this doesn't mean it won't release chemicals into your food. These chemicals, which are primarily added to plastics to make them more resilient and flexible, have been associated with negative health impacts like hormone disruption, diabetes, and obesity. BPA is one of these chemicals which is found in many types of plastic containers, and microwaving can cause it to transfer onto your meal.
Similarly, if you're wanting to microwave your takeout in the Styrofoam container it came in. Most Styrofoam containers are not microwave safe, and they will break down when exposed to heat. Styrofoam also contains chemicals which can leach into your food at high temperatures — and it's highly likely that these negatively impact our health. Ultimately, it's up to you if you want to trust the microwave safe label on other materials, but using glass or ceramic containers is definitely the safer bet.