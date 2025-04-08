The Only Type Of Container You Should Be Microwaving, Just To Be Safe

The microwave is a kitchen appliance that most of us can't live without, and the convenience it brings is probably the reason 81 million of them are sold each year. Reheating food, cooking pasta, or even just keeping your takeout warm; It's easy to pop your food in and not give it a second thought. But there's one aspect that might be worth thinking about — which container you're microwaving. Glass containers are the safest option, since they can be exposed to high temperatures without releasing chemicals or shattering.

Just make sure that the container is labeled as microwave safe, and doesn't have any metal parts or paint which can spark. Ceramic containers are another microwave-safe alternative, as long as they're labelled as such and are not handmade. Okay, so now you're probably wondering about all of your plastic containers stuffed in a kitchen drawer — especially since most are labeled microwave safe. While these plastics can be microwaved without damaging the container, this doesn't necessarily mean it's not potentially damaging your health.