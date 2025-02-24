Can You Safely Microwave Styrofoam?

Picture this: You've got last night's takeout, and you're really hungry. Instead of waiting for the oven or a saucepan to heat up, you toss the Styrofoam container straight into the microwave, but there's a nagging question in the back of your mind, should you actually be doing that? The short answer is probably not.

Not all Styrofoam containers are created equal. Some are approved for use in the microwave by the Food and Drug Administration, while others aren't. If your container has a little microwave-safe symbol (those wavy lines), you can microwave it. But if it doesn't? You're playing a risky game by microwaving the container as heating Styrofoam that isn't microwave-safe can cause it to melt, release harmful chemicals, or even catch fire. Aside from the dangers of microwaving Styrofoam, there are also concerns as to how effective it is. So, while you can microwave some Styrofoam safely, you might not always want to.