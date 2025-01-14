The Easy Hack To Keep Your Takeout Warm At Home

Your takeout accidentally getting cold can be really annoying, especially when you've been looking forward to your favorite meal all day, but it happens. You can't always tuck in the moment your food gets delivered and, before you know it, you're left with soggy fries or cold burgers. Reheated meals don't usually taste as fresh and not all food should be reheated anyway, so here's a simple hack to keep it warm. Put your takeout straight into the microwave and store it there until you're ready to eat.

You don't actually need to turn the microwave on for this trick, which also means not worrying about the containers being microwave-safe. Because this appliance is insulated, it'll do a better job keeping your food warm than just leaving it on your kitchen counter. Just be mindful that this hack has a time limit — your food won't stay hot forever and warmer places are riskier for bacteria growth. If your meal is piping hot when it arrives, don't leave it out for more than an hour. If it's already slightly cool, you can safely leave it out for a max of two hours before digging in.