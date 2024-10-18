12 Foods You Should Think Twice About Reheating

Rice is a favorite leftover, whether you've baked it into a cheesy casserole, or you ordered Chinese takeout and now you have an abundance of white or fried rice. However, reheated rice can cause food poisoning, no matter how carefully you reheat your leftovers. In fact, this leftover is so iffy that the nasty symptoms that can follow eating it have gained the name "reheated rice syndrome."

It's all because rice is one of the handful of starchy foods that can harbor a bacteria known as Bacillus cereus. The bacteria is heat-resistant, so no amount of microwaving or time spent bubbling in a sauce in the oven will kill it, once it forms. So how does it form and how can you avoid it?

The bacteria lives in the rice and is relatively benign at first, but then, if the cooked rice sits in the "danger zone" of 40 to 140 F, the bacteria can begin to spread and multiply. As it does, it produces toxins that can make you ill. So, let's say you cook some rice, eat it, and are fine, but then you accidentally let the cooked rice cool on the stove for a few hours. You put it in the fridge, but now it's too late. The bacteria has formed and the leftovers can now make you sick. The key to avoiding it is to cool and store your leftover rice quickly.