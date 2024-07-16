How Long That Fresh Batch Of Hard Boiled Eggs Will Last In The Fridge

While it's easy enough to fry, poach, or scramble just an egg or two at a time, most directions for boiling eggs call for at least half a dozen. This is all well and good if it's Easter time and you're simply dye-ing to bust out the Paas kits, but if you're more of an occasional boiled egg eater, you might be wondering just how long you have to use up the batch before it goes bad. Here's a hot tip: Don't remove the shells right away, since peeled eggs won't taste as fresh the next day.

If you keep your eggs in their shells, they can last for up to a week, which means if you eat one each day, you should be good. On the seventh day, you can go egg-free or perhaps enjoy a very small omelet, but don't overdo it — the Mayo Clinic says you shouldn't consume more than seven eggs per week.

If the idea of downing an egg a day doesn't appeal, there's always a workaround. Instead of boiling a single egg at a time, might we suggest buying boiled eggs from a gas station? Even though they're pre-peeled for mess-free eating, the way they're prepared and packaged in plastic means they should stay good for a week sans shell. The best thing about these eggs, though, is that you can buy just one at a time.

