12 Microwave Mistakes That Ruin Your Food

There is little doubt that microwaves have revolutionized the way we prepare food. Aside from allowing us to cook, reheat, and defrost food quickly, they are more energy efficient than conventional ovens and offer a variety of settings to suit different culinary needs. Microwaves are also relatively compact, making them perfect for kitchens with limited space.

The microwave oven was invented by accident. In 1945, Percy Spencer, a self-taught engineer who worked for Raytheon, noticed that a candy bar in his pocket melted while he was experimenting with a radar set that emitted microwaves. After using microwaves to pop popcorn kernels, Spencer patented a method for cooking food using microwave energy. The following year, in 1946, Raytheon produced and sold the first commercial microwave, which was almost 6 feet and weighed over 750 pounds. Smaller household microwaves entered the market in 1967, quickly becoming a must-have kitchen appliance.

Today, around 90% of U.S. households own a microwave. However, despite their popularity, microwaves are often misused, leading to underwhelming culinary results. With this in mind, here are some of the most common microwave mistakes and how to avoid them!