The Fresh Ingredient You Need To Get Your Grimy Oven Clean Again

The oven may be one of the hardest-working appliances in the kitchen, but the payback is that it can get pretty grimy inside. If you don't clean your oven regularly, it'll have to work even harder to reach the right temperature, which may result in higher energy bills. The baked-on grime can also release harmful chemicals, affecting not only your food but also the air quality in the kitchen. Of course, a can of spray-on oven cleaner contains plenty of dangerous chemicals of its own which can make it hard to breathe and even damage your oven. To stay on the safe side, you may wish to opt for a more natural solution like cleaning your oven with lemons, which are among the more acidic fruits.

There are two different ways you can use lemons to clean your oven. If you squeeze a couple of lemons into a pan filled with water then bake the whole thing at low heat (250 degrees Fahrenheit) for a few hours, the steam will help break down all the gunk so it can be wiped off more easily. You can also chop a lemon in half, dip one half in baking soda, and use it a sponge to scrub the oven. While you might think this acid/alkaline duo would cancel each other out, instead they combine their super cleaning powers to take on the evil Dr. Grease and his minions (these being charred bits of who-knows-what). The baking soda also adds a mild abrasiveness which the lemon lacks.