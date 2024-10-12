Smashed Tomatoes Are An Easy Pasta Sauce You Need To Try

If you hate cooking at the end of a long day, you're not alone. In fact, a survey conducted by Talker Research revealed that almost 80% of Americans are just too tired to make dinner after work. Whenever you order takeout or reach for a frozen meal, don't feel guilty–thousands of others are doing the same. Still, it can be frustrating to live out of your freezer or a takeout box. That's where low effort meals come in.

Follow in Sandra Lee's footsteps, eschewing fancy and time-consuming recipes for ones that give you tasty, nutritious results without devouring your valuable energy. Pasta dishes always make great meals with little time and effort. Mix in your favorite frozen veggies and protein of choice, and you've got yourself a simple, versatile dish that you can make in less than 30 minutes.

You can even make sauce from scratch while hardly lifting a finger thanks to this simple recipe for broiler roasted tomatoes. Once they're nice and soft, just smash them with a fork, add salt and seasoning to taste, and mix your pasta right in. If you don't have fresh produce on hand, your oven still makes magic happen with canned tomatoes. Pop them in and enjoy a sweeter, more mild taste that compliments pasta well.