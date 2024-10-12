Smashed Tomatoes Are An Easy Pasta Sauce You Need To Try
If you hate cooking at the end of a long day, you're not alone. In fact, a survey conducted by Talker Research revealed that almost 80% of Americans are just too tired to make dinner after work. Whenever you order takeout or reach for a frozen meal, don't feel guilty–thousands of others are doing the same. Still, it can be frustrating to live out of your freezer or a takeout box. That's where low effort meals come in.
Follow in Sandra Lee's footsteps, eschewing fancy and time-consuming recipes for ones that give you tasty, nutritious results without devouring your valuable energy. Pasta dishes always make great meals with little time and effort. Mix in your favorite frozen veggies and protein of choice, and you've got yourself a simple, versatile dish that you can make in less than 30 minutes.
You can even make sauce from scratch while hardly lifting a finger thanks to this simple recipe for broiler roasted tomatoes. Once they're nice and soft, just smash them with a fork, add salt and seasoning to taste, and mix your pasta right in. If you don't have fresh produce on hand, your oven still makes magic happen with canned tomatoes. Pop them in and enjoy a sweeter, more mild taste that compliments pasta well.
Elevating a simple pasta dinner
If you want to elevate your pasta without wringing out those last drops of energy you desperately need for the next work day, take advantage of these easy additions. Boil your pasta in chicken broth or mix some into your smashed tomato sauce for a more complex and savory taste. If you're craving a luxurious mouthfeel, toss in a splash of cream or your favorite cheese. This cuts through the acidity of the tomato and deepens the flavor without compromising texture.
Remember that spices and herbs are your friend, too. Add just a dash of oregano, cayenne pepper, or a small handful of fresh basil, and your tomato sauce leaps from good to fantastic. Don't worry about mincing your own garlic or cutting your basil into fine ribbons, either. Store-bought and pre-chopped ingredients are the way to go when you're focused on saving time and energy.
You don't have to clock into the kitchen after clocking out of work just to have a good meal. Take advantage of simple ingredients and cooking methods like this smashed tomato pasta sauce. You'll always have good food on hand–and enough time after cooking to actually enjoy your night.