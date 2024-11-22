Here's How Long You Should Cook A Roast In The Crockpot

Slow cookers are surprisingly versatile. But every Sunday, it feels like a pot roast with sweet baby carrots and golden potatoes has to be on the menu. It's especially yummy and welcomed by everyone at the table during a chilly autumn or winter day. One detail you can't afford to get wrong is the texture. The roast has to be melt-in-your-mouth tender and juicy or the whole meal will be ruined. No tough, overcooked, dried-out meat allowed!

So, what's the secret to a delicious pot roast that will have your friends and family members harassing you each week? It's a bit of math and a steady temperature. Whether you're preparing a hefty beef roast or a smaller cut, knowing exactly how long to cook it can make all the difference. The general consensus is that you should determine how long to cook your roast based on the size of the beef (by the pound). Keep in mind, though, that adjustments are necessary if you're using a Crockpot or similar slow cooker instead of a traditional oven.

Instead of the dry heat of an oven, a Crockpot makes meals simple by using moist, low heat which requires a longer cooking time to achieve a truly tender result. Once you've got the timing down, you'll have a succulent beef roast that falls apart at the touch of your fork, and that's what life is all about.