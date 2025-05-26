Costco's Olive Oil Has A Major Packaging Problem

There are plenty of perks to shopping at Costco — its own brand, Kirkland Signature, has been pumping out quality goods at discounted prices for nearly 20 years. In fact, Kirkland makes up about 20% of Costco's entire merchandise. Sure, you're getting bang for your buck but sometimes the packaging leaves something to be desired — like Costco's impossible-to-open milk and Kirkland Signature's maple syrup. Unfortunately for olive oil lovers, Kirkland Signature fails here as well: The packaging is plastic, which is a big no-no for olive oil. Why? Well, first we need to look at the benefits of olive oil.

For one, olive oil is full of mono-unsaturated fats, which help maintain so-called good cholesterol, which may in turn reduce your risk of heart disease. Olive oil is also full of antioxidants. Now, that's all well and good, so what's the harm with keeping it in plastic? According to a 2014 study by the Journal of Food Science and Technology, polyethylene containers (aka plastic) and clear glass demonstrated the greatest loss of antioxidants out of the various packaging types tested. Add to that a 2024 study by Molecules journal that shows how, after 18 months of storage plastic begins to leach into the olive oil, and you have a recipe for a less-than-tasty product. Yikes.