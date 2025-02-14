The Easy Tip Martha Stewart Suggests For Saving Money On Oil

Olive oil is a versatile and incredibly useful substance in the world of cooking. It can heat up and complement ingredients early in the cooking process or be a great topping or dressing for several foods. However, olive oil is a completely different animal compared to other oils and can cost a pretty penny if you need to replenish it too frequently. Martha Stewart has a trick to save money if you find yourself running out of olive oil often.

Specifically, Stewart talked about extra-virgin olive oil — the best kind to buy. She recommends keeping two types of extra-virgin olive oil in your cupboards at a time, one specifically for cooking and another potentially more expensive bottle to put on your dishes to enhance their taste. Doing this will make your supply and use easier to track and last longer than using one bottle for all your needs.