The Easy Tip Martha Stewart Suggests For Saving Money On Oil
Olive oil is a versatile and incredibly useful substance in the world of cooking. It can heat up and complement ingredients early in the cooking process or be a great topping or dressing for several foods. However, olive oil is a completely different animal compared to other oils and can cost a pretty penny if you need to replenish it too frequently. Martha Stewart has a trick to save money if you find yourself running out of olive oil often.
Specifically, Stewart talked about extra-virgin olive oil — the best kind to buy. She recommends keeping two types of extra-virgin olive oil in your cupboards at a time, one specifically for cooking and another potentially more expensive bottle to put on your dishes to enhance their taste. Doing this will make your supply and use easier to track and last longer than using one bottle for all your needs.
Exploring Martha Stewart's olive oil trick
Stewart elaborated on this olive oil trick during a Q&A back in 2009 on Deseret.com. After discussing the nuances that make extra-virgin olive oil great, Stewart explained her thinking. "Ideally, you should keep two kinds of extra-virgin oil on hand: an inexpensive one for cooking and a premium one for dishes that will showcase its nuanced flavor and aroma," Stewart advised, "Both characteristics diminish when an oil is heated, so use the everyday one when sauteing, grilling, making sauces or baking."
While some people, like Bobby Flay, prefer other oils for their dishes, Stewart's strategy is perfect for those who frequently make food that works well with olive oil more than its countless alternatives. Plus, when it comes to taste, getting a delicious, high-quality olive oil for your food is a necessity. The substance is vital to countless Italian cuisines and can amplify a dish in ways no other ingredient can when used correctly. Stewart affirmed this by giving examples of the best ways to use extra-virgin olive oil. "Serve your best oil drizzled over roasted vegetables, whisked into a vinaigrette, tossed with pasta, or simply on its own with a loaf of crusty bread," she recommended.