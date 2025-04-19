Why Costco's Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup Seriously Irks Shoppers

Not all Costco Kirkland Signature maple syrup buyers have thrown up their hands and accepted that future breakfasts are fated to be messy affairs. Many claim the alleged cap flaw is easily bested. "I just scrape the crystallized syrup off with a butter knife every now and then when I can't close the lid all the way," wrote one user, whose comment stood in marked contrast to some users' palpable disbelief in the hoopla over the cap ("In the time it took you to type this, you could have washed off the top" — ouch).

Others adhered to the old saw about necessity and invention and expressed a variety of ways to get around the alleged cap concern. Some took a direct route by puncturing the cap with a knife, while others advocated for a more, erm, tactile approach ("Come on, just lick it off like the rest of us"). For many, the best solution was to use the Kirkland maple syrup jug as a refill for other syrup brands with more user-friendly designs, such as a wider mouth or a straight-neck spout, both of which eliminate the crust issue and accidental overpouring.

We all face our own version of the Kirkland maple syrup cap problem. If this debate teaches us anything, there are any number of ways to combat it: by making the best of things, by stabbing it, or by licking it clean. The choice is ours.