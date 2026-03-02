11 Costco Food Items That Customers Find Overrated

The Costco phenomenon has divided people since the first warehouse opened in 1983. The idea that for the price of membership, customers can access great deals at bulk prices is certainly attractive. Some swear by the store, using social media to update others on new finds and deals. Others simply don't understand the hype, believing the savings are an illusion when you factor in the costs of driving there, the membership, and the quality.

It's not just the store itself that divides customers. Many of the products that are hyped up on social media platforms have also cultivated a divide. While some Costco food items have garnered a cult-like following, others feel like these same products are overhyped.

There's nothing worse than falling for the claims, only to have your expectations dashed. For this reason, we've scoured the internet to identify the items that might leave you unsatisfied after your next Costco trip. The hype for these items can be pretty convincing, but when your purchases are pretty much only offered in bulk, it's only natural to want to feel totally sure before bringing an item to the cashier. The last thing you want is eight more of something you don't enjoy lurking in your freezer for months.