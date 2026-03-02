11 Costco Food Items That Customers Find Overrated
The Costco phenomenon has divided people since the first warehouse opened in 1983. The idea that for the price of membership, customers can access great deals at bulk prices is certainly attractive. Some swear by the store, using social media to update others on new finds and deals. Others simply don't understand the hype, believing the savings are an illusion when you factor in the costs of driving there, the membership, and the quality.
It's not just the store itself that divides customers. Many of the products that are hyped up on social media platforms have also cultivated a divide. While some Costco food items have garnered a cult-like following, others feel like these same products are overhyped.
There's nothing worse than falling for the claims, only to have your expectations dashed. For this reason, we've scoured the internet to identify the items that might leave you unsatisfied after your next Costco trip. The hype for these items can be pretty convincing, but when your purchases are pretty much only offered in bulk, it's only natural to want to feel totally sure before bringing an item to the cashier. The last thing you want is eight more of something you don't enjoy lurking in your freezer for months.
Kirkland Chicken Alfredo
One such item that seems to have divided customers is the Kirkland Chicken Alfredo. This little bundle of chicken and noodles is found in the pre-made meals section, and is often praised as a quick and easy dinner for the family. Many Costco lovers mention that this is one of the best pre-made meals offered, with several citing it as one of their top meals found in the warehouse. One YouTuber even claims that the taste is comparable to the Alfredo one might receive at an Italian restaurant.
With hype like that circulating on the internet, it's understandable why members wouldn't hesitate to snatch this one up on their next shopping trip. Unfortunately, after taking a closer look at the not-so-complimentary reviews, many who have tried the dish mention it not living up to expectations. From super-thick Alfredo sauce that coagulates quickly after cooking, to average reviews describing it as mediocre at best, this one doesn't seem to live up to its hype.
Many who have tried the pasta also mention needing to make modifications to the dish for it to be more enjoyable. Some recommend cutting up the pieces of chicken to make them less chewy, adding spices, cheese, or even broccoli. But if you need to take extra steps to make a pre-made meal edible, it ultimately defeats its entire purpose.
Chicken Bake
A viral Costco food court hack suggests cutting open a Costco Chicken Bake and stuffing it with a hot dog and the toppings from a pizza slice. But for those who either missed that trend (or simply lack the gastrointestinal fortitude to withstand such practices), the Costco Chicken Bake remains a popular food court item. It's often mentioned throughout posts on Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit as a delicious must-have item during your shopping trip at Costco. With chunks of chicken, cheese, bacon, and creamy Caesar dressing all contained within a crunchy crust, just the sound of it can make your mouth water.
But while it seems like the Costco Chicken Bake may have previously lived up to the hype, some believe it has changed in recent years — and not for the better. When it first came out, customers recall it being handmade each day in-store, a feature that they say produced a much higher quality product. Now, it is believed that the chicken bakes are premade and are received frozen at the stores.
Since this change took place, the general consensus seems to be that the Costco Chicken Bake is simply a shadow of its former self. There are claims that it has lost both flavor and size, with former lovers of the product now nothing but disappointed and reminiscing about what used to be.
Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese
While many are fond of the boxed variety, you're missing out if you aren't baking your mac and cheese. That is precisely why the premade mac and cheese in the deli section of Costco looks like such a win. Not only is it more sophisticated than a simple box of mac and cheese, but it's an easy pop-in-the-oven meal for you and your family. The large corkscrew noodles and tons of creamy cheese included in this dish have won the hearts of many Costco members, with some claiming that it's a great food to snuggle up with on a cold day.
Unfortunately, there are also many people who think that the Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese is one Costco item that people should consider avoiding. From sticky textures, to complaints of being too heavy on the cheese aspect, one common denominator in negative reviews is that the dish lacks flavor.
When looking at reviews of the dish, something else worth noting is that nearly every review mentions adding additional spice, toppings, or seasonings to the product. From smoking it and adding bacon to creating their own breadcrumb topping to adding extra cheese or salt, everyone seems to be adding something to the dish for extra flavor, at which point you may as well just make your own dish.
Muffins
Costco's jumbo-sized muffins have been a popular item for many years. In fact, some fans note that they have purchased the muffins for upward of 10 years. One fan even claims that it was a 35-year habit. The muffins were loved for their size, with customers often freezing batches to take out individual muffins when they had a hankering.
Sadly, just as with the Costco Chicken Bake, these muffins have fallen victim to product changes. This change has upset many members who have loyally purchased the muffins for years. One customer even purchased a second deep freezer and bought as many of the old versions as they could after learning of the change coming to their local store.
Unlike the Costco Chicken Bake, when just some minor portions of the recipe were changed, these muffins have received a complete overhaul. Costco's muffins now come in packages of eight as opposed to 12. It also completely changed the roster of available flavors. These changes have tragically downgraded the Costco muffins from a classic to an overrated purchase. Members who have tried them complain that they are now dry and lacking their previous pop of flavor. Others mention that the new versions are also much smaller and not quite as filling.
Macarooz Dubai Chocolate Mac Pops
If you've been paying attention to the news on Dubai chocolate, you will have noticed that it's popped up in various forms at several retailers in recent years. You can order a Dubai chocolate twist on a matcha latte at Starbucks, while Trader Joe's also offers the highly sought-after chocolate. Costco is no different, with Costco shoppers spotting boxes of the viral chocolate on its shelves, their excitement palpable. Customers have tried several different products, but Macarooz Dubai Chocolate Mac Pops have generated significant hype over on Instagram and TikTok.
A filling of pistachio cream and macaron pieces, surrounded by a chocolate casing, certainly sets high expectations. But the reality is that those who have tried the cake pops seem disappointed with the item, mentioning that they are flavorless and have the consistency of dried Play-Doh. The primary flavor (if you can taste anything) of these cake pops is a strong sweetness, with some bites leaving barely a hint of pistachio.
What's more, when a product mentions it is Dubai-style, it typically indicates that it will contain kataifi, a finely shredded dough made from wheat flour and water. This addition is known for giving Dubai chocolate that trademark crunch. But reviewers mention that kataifi is not included in the item, meaning the only "Dubai chocolate" thing about these cake pops is the inclusion of pistachio.
Kirkland Lobster Bisque
Whenever the word "lobster" is mentioned in the food world, it typically garners excitement. After all, it's one of the few foods that is socially acceptable to be drenched and dipped into copious amounts of butter. With many factors leading to the hefty cost of lobster, it's no wonder that Costco customers were excited when an affordable lobster bisque made its way onto the scene. Some members who have tried the product rate it quite highly. More rave about its fresh taste and the fact that there are pieces of lobster in nearly every spoonful.
But as with the other products on this list, it just does not live up to the hype for many consumers. Some claim that the amount of lobster in each package is inconsistent, with some containing very few pieces (one Reddit user mentioned they only found two, for example). Another common complaint is that the bisque is watery and occasionally has an odd, fishy taste. With the uncertainty of whether you're going to get a watery or hopelessly lobster-less batch, this item seems to be overrated compared to the hype.
Rana Roasted Lobster Ravioli
For the price, combined with the size of the package and the larger ravioli noodles, Rana Roasted Lobster Ravioli at first looks like a steal. The package looks quite similar to another type of ravioli offered by the same company, Rana Maine Lobster Ravioli, so don't be fooled on your next shopping trip. They are different items with vastly different reviews.
Over on the good old 'Gram, Rana Roasted Lobster Ravioli is mentioned as a simple dinner that could feed up to four people. One member pairs it with a simple brown butter and lemon sauce, advising that the ravioli is a simple way for those who dislike cooking to create a delicious family meal. Reviewers have also hyped the product on TikTok.
Unfortunately, when you take a deep dive into those who have purchased this dish, it becomes clear this is an overrated item. With a name like Rana Roasted Lobster Ravioli, you would expect to find pieces of lobster at the forefront of this dish. But sadly, reviewers on the Costco website consistently express disappointment, with one claiming that you need a magnifying glass to find even one piece of lobster. A Reddit user who posted about the product expressed the same concerns, mentioning that the filling is more of a paste instead of the succulent lobster chunks they were expecting.
Kirkland Signature Smoked Pulled Pork
The Kirkland Signature Smoked Pulled Pork certainly has enticing packaging. It's easy to imagine how the image of chunks of meat plastered on the front could leave shoppers salivating, especially if they happen to be shopping around lunch or dinner time. The ease with which this meal can be made is also pretty attractive for shoppers seeking a quick mealtime fix. Only seven minutes on high in the microwave (or about 12 to 15 minutes of boiling the package), and this little fella is cooked and ready to eat. The reviews can certainly be convincing, with mentions of it being a great keto-friendly option, as well as being praised for its large serving size and flavor.
After a closer look at this product, though, it seems like there are many who think it isn't worth the hype. Reviews constantly mention that the pork is extremely fatty, with one on the Costco website estimating that the percentage of fat is between 30 and 40%. There are also several mentions that because the product is made with cured meat, the flavor is more like ham than a true smoked pulled pork. This might turn out fine if you're a ham lover, but with a name clearly specifying smoked pulled pork with a hickory wood flavor, it's unlikely to meet your expectations.
Del Real Foods Chicken with Red Sauce Tamales
This bag of 15 tamales has received some great reviews. Several customers on the Costco website have left five-star ratings. With positive mentions of them also found on Costco-related blogs, this product can seem promising. The bag comes with the tamales packaged in three sets of five. They are precooked and only require cooking for about 60 to 75 seconds in the microwave or eight to 10 minutes using the steam method. With the high ratings on the website, noting that they are high-quality tamales for purchase in a store and a great bang for your buck, especially given their large size, it's clear why they might turn some shoppers' heads.
Unfortunately, this seems to be another victim of declining quality throughout the years. On Reddit, there are mentions of the tamales now tasting dry and comparatively flavorless, with many agreeing that the product has begun to go downhill. Some mention that the method of cooking can affect the flavor, with suggestions that wrapping them in wet paper towels in the microwave or using the steam method could help. But overall, the consensus on this item seems to be that it no longer lives up to the hype.
Boulder Organic White Chicken & Wild Rice Soup
Whether in times of chilly weather or sickness, or even for those who are just soup lovers in general, nothing quite hits the spot like a bowl of chicken soup. What better place to stock up on that than your local Costco, many of which offer Boulder Organic White Chicken & Wild Rice Soup. The two-pack of 1.5-pound tubs looks inviting, especially when the box claims that there are 6 grams of protein per serving. Reviews are promising over on TikTok, with the soup mentioned as a Costco favorite and the best Costco soup option for when you're feeling under the weather.
As with the others, you won't want to fall for the hype on social media for this product. This soup has left many consumers with unmet expectations. The complaints range from being about the taste (or, to be more specific, its lack thereof) to the consistency being too thin and watery. On the Costco website, the low reviews are very telling. Mentions of too much salt and the chicken being practically non-existent don't exactly paint a pretty picture. One reviewer even mentions that the soup was so lackluster she had to reread the label to make sure she didn't have to add her own ingredients.
Kirkland Signature pepperoni pizza
A frozen pizza is one of those classic meals people turn to when seeking something quick and easy. With Kirkland Signature products widely regarded as high quality, the pepperoni pizza seems like an obvious add-to-cart option. From praise for its pleasantly crunchy crust to mentions of generous pepperoni toppings, it seems this pizza has certainly garnered some fans.
Sadly, though, it seems like this item just doesn't live up to the praise. Complaints range from the pizzas having an abnormal amount of grease, to the crust being carboard-esque, with one reviewer even claiming that the pizza is the equivalent of someone spreading SpaghettiOs with hot dogs on some stale bread. As a contender on our breakdown of Kirkland Signature food and drink products considered overrated based on customer reviews, it's safe to say this one just doesn't meet the expectations of the hype.
Methodology
When selecting the items for this list, mentions on social media platforms such as Reddit, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram were taken into consideration. The Costco website itself was also an important part of the process.
Items chosen for the list had to be hyped on one of these platforms through multiple posts, but also mentioned as disappointing by several reviewers who tried the item. We specifically sought out products with multiple mentions of the same issues to ensure the negative reviews were not just the result of one-off experiences.