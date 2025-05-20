You Will Soon Be Able To Buy This Highly Sought After Chocolate At Trader Joe's

In late 2023, a single TikTok video stoked the sweet cravings of millions of people around the globe. Within seconds, viewers were introduced to what would become known as Dubai chocolate, whose popularity would sweep the world. The tantalizing confection was a large chocolate bar filled with oozing gobs of pistachio cream and copious amounts of crispy knafeh, which is a type of shredded filo (or phyllo) dough. The problem was that the candy, created by FIX Dessert Chocolatier from Dubai, was only available in the United Arab Emirates, and (as of this writing) is still exclusively sold there. Naturally, many international chocolatiers created their own versions hoping to cash in on the phenomenon, including Turkey-based Patislove, which recently announced that its Dubai chocolate bar will soon be available at Trader Joe's across the United States.

The announcement, given in a post on Patislove's Instagram page, was subtle; the company claimed that its chocolate bar, called Dubai Style Pistachio Dark Chocolate, would be "hitting shelves across the U.S.", and discreetly tagged "#TraderJoesFinds" amongst other tags. Patislove gave no indication of a release date, so those hoping to try the sweet (like me, a self-described pistachio fanatic) will have to keep their eyes peeled and their Trader Joe's Instagram notifications turned on.