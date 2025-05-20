You Will Soon Be Able To Buy This Highly Sought After Chocolate At Trader Joe's
In late 2023, a single TikTok video stoked the sweet cravings of millions of people around the globe. Within seconds, viewers were introduced to what would become known as Dubai chocolate, whose popularity would sweep the world. The tantalizing confection was a large chocolate bar filled with oozing gobs of pistachio cream and copious amounts of crispy knafeh, which is a type of shredded filo (or phyllo) dough. The problem was that the candy, created by FIX Dessert Chocolatier from Dubai, was only available in the United Arab Emirates, and (as of this writing) is still exclusively sold there. Naturally, many international chocolatiers created their own versions hoping to cash in on the phenomenon, including Turkey-based Patislove, which recently announced that its Dubai chocolate bar will soon be available at Trader Joe's across the United States.
The announcement, given in a post on Patislove's Instagram page, was subtle; the company claimed that its chocolate bar, called Dubai Style Pistachio Dark Chocolate, would be "hitting shelves across the U.S.", and discreetly tagged "#TraderJoesFinds" amongst other tags. Patislove gave no indication of a release date, so those hoping to try the sweet (like me, a self-described pistachio fanatic) will have to keep their eyes peeled and their Trader Joe's Instagram notifications turned on.
The Dubai chocolate at Trader Joe's isn't exactly like the original
In addition to not knowing the exact date when Trader Joe's will begin selling the Dubai chocolate from Patislove, the price point also remains a mystery. On the company's website, there is a Dubai-style chocolate bar, but it is not the version that will be available at Trader Joe's. According to the aforementioned Instagram post, the candy will be coated in dark chocolate, whereas the original chocolate bar from FIX is made with milk chocolate. A separate Instagram post from Patislove suggests the size of the dark chocolate Dubai bar is also smaller than FIX's original bar, which is cheekily named "Can't Get Knafeh Of It."
As it is, Trader Joe's has an impressive selection of chocolates, including its iconic dark chocolate peanut butter cups, chocolate covered caramels, and chocolate bars with crunchy bits of coffee beans and cacao nibs. The company even sells dark chocolate covered pistachios. But it doesn't have anything close to pistachio-filled Dubai chocolate, so this new addition from Patislove will likely be a hit.