What's All That Green Stuff Inside Of Dubai Chocolate?
You've probably seen the videos of the viral Dubai chocolate bars by now, which depict massive slabs of chocolate being split open only to reveal a green interior with grain-like bits inside. If you're someone who always scrolls with the sound off (guilty as charged), you're probably wondering just what that filling is. The green portion is actually rich pistachio cream, while the little crisp noodle-like bits are shredded pieces of phyllo dough, which goes by multiple names like kataifi or kadayif, depending on what region it's being used in.
@jacksdiningroom
First time trying the viral Dubai chocolate bar 📍Nuts Factory, NYC #dubaichocolatebar #chocolate #homeadechocolate #dessert #viralfoods #chocolatebar #belgiumchocolate #dubaichocolate #milkchocolate #pistachiocream
The phyllo dough is most well-known for its use in a sweet Middle Eastern dish called knafeh, which combines cheese, the kadayif, and syrup. But these bars of chocolate filled with pistachio and phyllo shreds have become a source of fascination on the internet. Users can't seem to get enough of watching people split the thick bars open, revealing the luxurious material inside. Nuts, crunchy carby bits, and chocolate are already a winning combination (the Reese's Take 5 bar is a good example), so it's easy to understand that these Dubai Chocolate bars are delicious, even if you haven't had the chance to try one yet.
Here's where to buy the viral Dubai chocolate in the United States
While you can't run and get a Dubai chocolate bar at the corner drugstore just yet, there are a few places where they're available. The easiest place is via Amazon, where copycat Dubai Chocolate Bars average about $25 each. But one interesting place you might see Dubai chocolates pop up is at Costco, of all places. Boxes have been spotted at some locations, but this hasn't become a nationwide item just yet. Also, the Dubai chocolates that were found at Costco weren't full bars, but rather small bites, which I'm guessing don't make for quite as dramatic social media fodder.
Of course, you could always go visit Dubai to get the original version, which was invented by Dubai-based Fix Dessert Chocolatier (who doesn't deliver internationally), but those plane tickets probably aren't so cheap. So, $25 to enjoy something you saw online might seem like a lot on the surface, but at least you don't have to whip out your passport to get a taste of chocolate, pistachio cream, and those crackling bits of phyllo.