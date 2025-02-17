What's All That Green Stuff Inside Of Dubai Chocolate?

You've probably seen the videos of the viral Dubai chocolate bars by now, which depict massive slabs of chocolate being split open only to reveal a green interior with grain-like bits inside. If you're someone who always scrolls with the sound off (guilty as charged), you're probably wondering just what that filling is. The green portion is actually rich pistachio cream, while the little crisp noodle-like bits are shredded pieces of phyllo dough, which goes by multiple names like kataifi or kadayif, depending on what region it's being used in.

The phyllo dough is most well-known for its use in a sweet Middle Eastern dish called knafeh, which combines cheese, the kadayif, and syrup. But these bars of chocolate filled with pistachio and phyllo shreds have become a source of fascination on the internet. Users can't seem to get enough of watching people split the thick bars open, revealing the luxurious material inside. Nuts, crunchy carby bits, and chocolate are already a winning combination (the Reese's Take 5 bar is a good example), so it's easy to understand that these Dubai Chocolate bars are delicious, even if you haven't had the chance to try one yet.