Costco Shoppers Just Spotted Boxes Of A Certain Viral Chocolate

Since a 2023 TikTok video made Dubai chocolate go viral the world has been scrambling to get a taste. The chocolate stands out for its creamy filling, which is made with white chocolate, pistachios, tahini paste, and kadayif (a popular Middle Eastern dessert). Originally made by Fix Dessert Chocolatier, the product is only available in the United Arab Emirates — and this unavailability made it that much more desirable.

Because of the unexpected boom, Fix's orders went from about six a day to hundreds per minute. To meet that demand, numerous copycats started popping up. Some were from home cooks, while others were from large companies like Lindt. Other people bought boxes of Dubai chocolate and then exploited the wave of popularity by reselling it for much higher prices.

Apparently, Belgian chocolatier Bouchard has joined the game, and is selling Dubai chocolate in Costco, of all places — at least, according to social media. Costcohotfinds posted a video that showed the viral chocolate in the warehouse chain. The user explained that they found it in a Michigan store and specified in the comments that it was in Livonia. One commenter said that they saw it in Novi, another Michigan city, but commenters from different states wrote in frustration that they hadn't seen it at their local Costco. The box in question had 41 pieces (though the original Dubai chocolate is a bar), which the poster described as smooth yet crunchy because of the pistachios.