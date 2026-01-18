11 Costco Food Items That Have Garnered A Cult Following

Since 1983, when the first Costco warehouse was opened to the public in Seattle, Washington, the chain has prided itself on keeping operating costs at a minimum while passing those savings down to its customer base. Today, the store is widely popular, with a massive following that shares a passion for the store that nearly borders on obsession. There are tons of theories as to why the Costco phenomenon has created a cult-like dedication. These include a need to justify spending the membership fee, the excitement of discovering a deal, and the fear of missing out on a deal due to the limited stock of products.

It's not just the physical store that has such a powerful following behind it, but also the products sold within. Social media has made many Costco products go viral via videos of influencers trying them, and reviewing items such as the ever-popular Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken. There are even recipes online that are entirely focused on Costco-specific products, calling for them by name as though the Costco variety is the only option. People are even dressing up as these Costco products for Halloween, and selling barcodes of the rotisserie chicken as fridge magnets. It seems the love for these products has no bounds, as dedicated Costco shoppers continue to think of creative ways to contribute to the sensation that these items have become.