11 Costco Food Items That Have Garnered A Cult Following
Since 1983, when the first Costco warehouse was opened to the public in Seattle, Washington, the chain has prided itself on keeping operating costs at a minimum while passing those savings down to its customer base. Today, the store is widely popular, with a massive following that shares a passion for the store that nearly borders on obsession. There are tons of theories as to why the Costco phenomenon has created a cult-like dedication. These include a need to justify spending the membership fee, the excitement of discovering a deal, and the fear of missing out on a deal due to the limited stock of products.
It's not just the physical store that has such a powerful following behind it, but also the products sold within. Social media has made many Costco products go viral via videos of influencers trying them, and reviewing items such as the ever-popular Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken. There are even recipes online that are entirely focused on Costco-specific products, calling for them by name as though the Costco variety is the only option. People are even dressing up as these Costco products for Halloween, and selling barcodes of the rotisserie chicken as fridge magnets. It seems the love for these products has no bounds, as dedicated Costco shoppers continue to think of creative ways to contribute to the sensation that these items have become.
Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
Chicken fingers are a widely known comfort food, and they've come a long way since they were first served in the mid-20th century. They have won the hearts of countless Americans with their satisfying crispiness, ease of preparation, and delicious flavor. With this in mind, it only makes sense that Costco sells chicken fingers in a few varieties. One of the most popular is its Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks. In the same way that chicken fingers have a massive following, these chicken chunks have a cult-like fan base of their own.
Many love this item for its versatility, and the flavor that fans say tastes as if it were delivered straight from a restaurant. Some consider these chicken chunks to be a great dupe for Chick-Fil-A nuggets, and insist that, when paired with the restaurant's signature sauce, they taste nearly exactly like the real thing. Others grab these chunks on their weekly shopping trip because they are the perfect size to make orange chicken or chicken teriyaki with. Glowing reviews of these chicken chunks also put them on the list of frozen Costco foods that turn out perfectly in the air fryer, as this preparation makes for a final product that isn't too dry or too soggy.
Kirkland Signature Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken
There is so much buzz surrounding this fully cooked whole chicken that's available at Costco, it's hard to imagine there are people out there who haven't gotten the memo. But if you've been sleeping on the widespread deal, you should know that for the low price of about five dollars, Costco members can buy an entire roast chicken. That incredible price, the great taste, and the convenience of buying an already cooked meal have led many to endure the swarms of Costco crowds, and duels for a parking spot.
The item has become so popular that purchasers frequently share new ideas for dishes to make with it, as well as Costco rotisserie chicken hacks. Once you know what to pay attention to when shopping for a rotisserie chicken, and grab yours from Costco, you can make such delicious meals as scallion chicken rice, which is made from shredding the chicken, then popping it back into the bag it comes in with rice, some seasonings, and (of course) scallions. Other ways to use it include making chicken enchiladas, adding it to pasta, and turning it into barbecue chicken served on rolls. Another great thing that is consistently mentioned about this product is that, because of its size, several meals can be made from just one purchase. With so many perks, it's no wonder this rotisserie chicken has such a dedicated fan base.
Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Wings
When considering Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Wings, the name alone begs for a true comparison between this retail product, and wings from a restaurant — so much so that it seems to have spawned a sensation on TikTok, where influencers pop these into the air fryer to test if they really are just like take out wings. The general consensus appears to be that they are quite similar to restaurant-style wings. It's no surprise, then, that there is a large following dedicated to these chicken wings.
To help consumers best enjoy them, these wings come with instructions on the packaging for air fryer preparation, as well as instructions for making them extra crispy, if that's what you prefer. The air fryer does seem to be the ideal cooking method of choice for these, and Costco devotees rave about how juicy and crunchy they turn out.
Reviews of the wings themselves are overwhelmingly positive, but it's the sauce, which is included in the box, that seems to divide people. Some love the sauce, and one reviewer suggested using it in a mix to create an aioli out of it. Others, meanwhile, refuse to go near the packets, saying they love the wings but use a separate wing sauce of their choosing. The good news is that the choice is yours: The sauce comes in a separate package, and the wings plain, so you can dress these bad boys up however you please.
Bibigo Steamed Soup Dumplings
Bibigo Steamed Soup Dumplings are the picture of convenience, with one box containing six packages of six dumplings each, and each package also containing a packet of sauce. These dumplings can appear at Costco in chicken and vegetable flavor, and also a beef pho flavor, but as with most things at the warehouse store, the stock depends on the location. They are extremely convenient to make, with a cook time of just under two minutes in the microwave per tray. For these reasons, and the trademark low price that Costco is known for, people are raving about these dumplings.
This product has developed such a strong following that they have gone viral on TikTok, winning over influencers who claim to have high expectations, or are hesitant to try them. They wind up proclaiming that members should stock up. Reviewers also enjoy adding their own toppings to the dumplings, giving the items a personal twist. Some say adding a bit of sriracha sauce, some kewpie mayo, green onions, or crunchy chili oil can really elevate the flavor of these dumplings. Another tip to make this product taste more authentic is to remove them from the package, and steam them instead of microwaving, as microwaving can change the consistency of the dough.
DJ&A Shiitake Mushroom Crisps
It can be hard to find a healthy snack, especially at Costco, where a 27-ounce bag of chips can be found alongside a 62-ounce jar of M&Ms. But rest assured, there is a plant-based snack that is low in fat, and high in fiber, hiding among the treasures in the Costco aisles. The DJ&A Shiitake Mushroom Crisps are a snack that you can munch on without feeling the potential repercussions of eating something unhealthy. They even come in much more reasonably sized 10-ounce bags. If you're someone who must finish a bag once it's open, this is definitely a perk.
For their health benefits, and their bold flavoring, these crisps have garnered a following of customers who say they have are hooked. Many say that it's the seasoning that has captured their hearts, and especially the hint of sweetness that they weren't expecting. If you aren't a mushroom fan to begin with, and the thought of turning them into chips is putting you off, don't count this snack out just yet. They've been known to win over reviewers who don't otherwise like mushrooms — and they're not only being eaten as a snack. These Shiitake Mushroom Crisps can also be crunched into pieces, and sprinkled over salads, or added to noodle soup for flavoring.
Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels
If the premise of combining peanut butter with pretzels doesn't get your saliva flowing, then nothing will. From the name of the Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels, you might be expecting this snack to appear in a typical pretzel shape, potentially covered in a peanut butter coating. But this treat is far better than that. The snacks feature an outer pretzel coating covering a peanut butter interior, making them more like peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets. It's the snack collaboration you had no idea you wanted until now.
One jar of these Peanut Butter Pretzels is a whopping 55 ounces, and the price for the amount is a steal. The snack has gained die-hard followers, some of whom say that once you try one, you will be unable to stop eating them straight from the jar — and some people have speculated about what the heck the secret ingredient is to get everyone so hooked. Devotees of these Peanut Butter Pretzels suggest going a step further, and dipping them into melted chocolate to make an extra decadent treat.
One word to the wise: Some reviewers have mentioned that when they've ordered these online, the product arrived crushed, or even shattered into little pretzel pieces, similar to their dreams. You may want to brave the outside world, and buy this one in person.
Mama Mancini's Jumbo Beef Meatballs
Costco hits it out of the park again with Mama Mancini's Italian Style Sauce & Jumbo Meatballs, an item that has been praised for its quality ingredients. Inside the package, the jumbo meatballs come in a bag with marinara sauce, and the convenience of simply pouring the contents into a pan to heat up is a perk, especially when you've had a busy week, and just want something simple for dinner. The jumbo meatballs are aptly named, with reviewers suggesting they were not disappointed by the size.
These meatballs have amassed a dedicated following, with fans saying they love them for the great taste, the low carbohydrate count, and the great price. The consensus is that the portion sizes are generous, and that you might be happily surprised by the amount of sauce provided. One package can easily be turned into multiple meals for a single-person household, and the meatballs can be served several different ways, so you aren't limited to just cooking pasta. Try them on their own, in a meatball sub, or even piled on top of garlic bread.
Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano
It doesn't take any undercover sleuthing to know that Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano is the Costco cheese you should always add to your cart. Costco members and cheese lovers everywhere seem to be mentioning this product, practically screaming from the rooftops about the superiority of this deal on real Parmigiano Reggiano, produced by an Italian company. You can tell this is the real stuff by looking at the Parmigiano Reggiano stamp on the rind, and the Consortium seal on the package. And some reviewers have gone so far as to call the flavor of this cheese life-changing, and proclaim that the amount they save on cheese likely pays for their Costco membership.
It's worth mentioning that Costco sells the shredded version of this cheese as well. Of course, it has a similar flavor, but the real lovers of Parmigiano Reggiano have decreed that buying the block is the way to go. Taking the extra couple of minutes to shred the cheese as needed allows the block to retain a freshness that cannot be replaced. Customers also say the block is less expensive than the pre-shredded jug that's on offer, which makes buying it a win-win.
Go Raw Organic Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds
This product is as simple as it gets. It only has two ingredients, which are pumpkin seeds, and sea salt — a feat that, frankly, not many products can claim in this day and age. But don't let the minimal ingredients list convince you that this snack will be bland. It's a healthy, tasty treat that is not to be underestimated. Pumpkin seeds contain an excellent amount of protein, and are a fabulous source of nutrients such as magnesium, and unsaturated fats like omega-3s. They are also a vegan, and keto-friendly, food option.
Given all the health benefits of pumpkin seeds in general, it's no surprise to learn that, once this product dropped, Costco's huge 22-ounce bag of Go Raw Organic Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds gained a dedicated following of customers. Reviewers have stated that these pumpkin seeds offer the perfect balance of flavor and nutrition, with some mentioning that they love them so much, they keep a scooper in the bag for convenience. Whether as an early morning treat with coffee, or as a crunchy snack to binge on when unwinding at the end of the day, the consensus seems to be that these pumpkin seeds are worth putting into your cart. Keep in mind, these seeds don't need to just be eaten by themselves, either. They are an excellent addition to foods such as salads, burritos, and oatmeal when sprinkled overtop.
Kirkland Signature Fully Cooked Bacon
If you think that buying bacon that has already been cooked is out-to-lunch, you are missing out. The fact that it is fully-cooked only adds to the convenience of this product, making for a much easier clean-up once the cooking has been completed, since there isn't any need to handle the bacon grease. Many customers claim that this is the way to go, with some even saying they strive to always have a pack in the fridge. This time saver is perfect for those mornings when you are running low on time, as you can just pop some slices into the microwave, and presto! A crispy side dish for your breakfast is born.
The package is resealable, which means that if you're only looking to grab a slice of bacon for a sandwich, or a couple for a solo breakfast, you can absolutely do that. Wax paper separates the layers of the bacon, which makes grabbing only a few slices easy-peasy. That's a huge plus when, with regular bacon, you normally need to cook the entire package at one time, especially when pieces are frozen together. Customers say you won't need to defrost this bacon before popping it into the microwave, so even more time is saved in the morning. With all these perks, it's easy to see why people swear by this product.
Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto
Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto may be one of the most versatile items on this list, as it can be used to make sandwiches, pastas, and pizzas, and even used as a marinade for proteins like salmon. And, of course, turning pesto into salad dressing is almost too easy. This versatility combined with the low price offered by Costco makes this pesto a favorite item for many customers. Some even believe that Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto is the best on the market, coming in second to only homemade pesto. This is high praise for a store brand item, and it showcases how passionate customers are getting over what seems, at first glance, to be a basic grocery store item.
If there is a downside to purchasing Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto, it may be that a 22-ounce jar is simply too much for one person, or even a family, to use up before it goes bad. Some have mentioned that, before they are able to finish the jar, there is an entire civilization of mold growing at the bottom. But never fear, the cult following of Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto has a solution to this. If you freeze half the jar for later, only pulling it out when the time is right, you won't have this problem, and your jar will last you longer. Another idea is to freeze cubes of pesto in ice cube trays, and then pull out a cube whenever you're in need of pesto.