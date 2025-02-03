11 Things You Should Pay Attention To When Buying A Rotisserie Chicken

Protein doesn't come much easier, tastier, or more cost-effective than a rotisserie chicken. From Costco (which has famously managed to keep its birds to just $5 apiece) to Whole Foods, there's no shortage of grocery stores out there spit-roasting poultry throughout the day. There's also no shortage of demand. In fact, our hunger for fresh, hot chicken-to-go seems to be growing; Costco alone sold 137 million birds in 2023, an increase of 17 million on the previous year.

The only downside of rotisserie chicken is that no two birds are exactly alike. A sad reality is that it's more than possible to stumble upon a dry, bland, or overly processed chicken in an otherwise stellar store. It takes a well-trained eye to separate the tastiest rotisserie chickens from the not-so-tasty on sight but, fortunately for you, we've put together the ultimate guide to doing so.

We consulted two bona fide rotisserie chicken experts – Scott Groth and Meggan Hill, both of whom are trained chefs and food bloggers — to discover what to look out for when choosing our chicken. From the texture of its skin to the time of day you get your groceries, more goes into picking the juiciest, most flavorful meat than you'd think. Keep a close eye on these 11 details to nail your next rotisserie chicken purchase.