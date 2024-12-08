The Optimal Oven Temperature For The Best Baked Chicken Possible

Cooking chicken can be a daunting task for some, as it needs to be cooked to just the right internal temperature, unlike beef for example. As someone who cooks chicken weekly in the oven, I know just the right temperature to cook it at, which hopefully makes it a bit easier for others to cook! To save you all from a long-winded answer: it's 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Your standard chicken breast that is available at your local grocer is around 3 ounces, but this works for drums and thighs. Over the years I have cooked multiple chicken meals in the oven and have found 400 to work the best for perfectly cooked chicken that is still moist. And we all know that dry chicken is not as good, which can happen when cooked at a higher temperature.

To try this out on your own, I recommend a small eight-inch square baking dish and putting one or two pieces of chicken in there with seasonings of your choice. A super simple and quick idea would be to put the chicken in a bag with Italian salad dressing and let it marinate for at least an hour. Once your oven is preheated, put the chicken in the non-stick spray-covered dish and cook it at 400 for 20 to 25 minutes. Use a meat thermometer to double-check that it is cooked to 165 degrees internally for safety. Times can vary depending on the size of the chicken.