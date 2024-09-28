Anthony Bourdain's Silky Mashed Potato Technique Wasn't Entirely His Own

Anthony Bourdain may have never earned a Michelin star, but he battles with the likes of Gordon Ramsay (who currently has five) for the title of most famous chef in the world. It's been over half a decade since his death but the world is still obsessed with where Bourdain ate (and didn't eat), which countries he liked the best, and, of course, his recipes. People particularly like his popular mashed potatoes recipe, which calls for only four ingredients, and is so simple that anyone can make it.

The chef's renowned recipe was actually a take on the one that made Joël Robuchon famous. With 31 Michelin stars, the late Robuchon is considered one of the greatest chefs the world has ever known. His mashed potatoes recipe isn't just delicious, but historically significant, since it's credited with bringing the vegetable to the world of fine dining. Before him, this beloved ingredient was seen as unrefined, and hoity-toity diners turned their noses up at it. The chef proved them all wrong with his unfailing recipe, which Bourdain later adapted to better fit American tastes.