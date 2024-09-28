Anthony Bourdain's Silky Mashed Potato Technique Wasn't Entirely His Own
Anthony Bourdain may have never earned a Michelin star, but he battles with the likes of Gordon Ramsay (who currently has five) for the title of most famous chef in the world. It's been over half a decade since his death but the world is still obsessed with where Bourdain ate (and didn't eat), which countries he liked the best, and, of course, his recipes. People particularly like his popular mashed potatoes recipe, which calls for only four ingredients, and is so simple that anyone can make it.
The chef's renowned recipe was actually a take on the one that made Joël Robuchon famous. With 31 Michelin stars, the late Robuchon is considered one of the greatest chefs the world has ever known. His mashed potatoes recipe isn't just delicious, but historically significant, since it's credited with bringing the vegetable to the world of fine dining. Before him, this beloved ingredient was seen as unrefined, and hoity-toity diners turned their noses up at it. The chef proved them all wrong with his unfailing recipe, which Bourdain later adapted to better fit American tastes.
How to make Antony Bourdain's take on Robuchon's mashed potatoes
There is not one single best way to make mashed potatoes, since it all depends on how you prefer them. But if you have a soft spot for a silky puree, this recipe could become one of your all-time favorites. The first step is, of course, boiling and salting four pounds of Yukon Gold potatoes on low heat. The type of potato is important because you want varieties that are waxy to get a creamier texture. Once ready, press the potatoes with a ricer, then stir them over low heat for about two minutes or until hot. Then, add one part butter for every two parts potatoes, or around six sticks of unsalted butter cut into cubes. Stir slowly until creamy and pour ½ cup of heavy cream. Season with salt to taste and serve while hot.
While fairly faithful to the original recipe, Bourdain did change a few things. For instance, Robuchon used La Ratte potatoes since they're popular in France. The switch to Yukon Gold simply made it easier for North Americans to find the ingredient. The French chef also opted for whole milk instead of heavy cream. One final difference can be seen in the pressing of the potatoes. Bourdain used a ricer while Robuchon used a food mill and tamis. The verdict is out on which recipe tastes best, but both result in decadently creamy mashed potatoes that are sure to awe your dinner guests.