Frozen Costco Foods That Turn Out Perfectly In The Air Fryer
Costco is a cornucopia of food. From dairy to produce to snacks, the options are almost limitless. One of the largest sections in the wholesale club is frozen foods, where families can find an abundance of tasty items to take home, and store in the freezer to enjoy later. These snacks and meals are easy to prepare, especially when thrown into an air fryer, which makes foods come out wonderfully crispy with no effort. Dietitians have said that air fryers are healthier compared to some other methods of cooking, like frying in oil. They give us the deliciously crunchy texture that we want, and can even open up more nutrients in some foods.
If that sounds great to you, but you're not sure where to start, check out this list of Costco frozen foods that turn out perfect in the air fryer. Some of the items were chosen based on customer recommendation from Reddit, while others were selected based on my own personal experience as someone who has been shopping at Costco her entire life.
Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken
Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken is a dish that I have been eating since elementary school, and it remains one of my favorite frozen foods to pick up from Costco. The box comes with two bags of chicken, and two bags of sauce, each meant to serve a family of four. If you're cooking for two like I usually do, or for just yourself, you're definitely going to have leftovers. I always do, but I never see that as a downside.
Growing up, my grandma always prepared this dish in the oven. However, after I got my first air fryer, one of the first things I did was buy Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken from Costco, and cook it according to the air fryer instructions on the packaging: at 400 degrees for nine to 12 minutes, or until the chicken is crisp and golden brown. To my amazement, not only did the air fryer make the chicken cook more quickly, but it also made it exponentially crispier. An already excellent meal was suddenly so much better, and a quick look at online reviews showed me that I wasn't alone in that opinion. As one Redditor put it: "Upgraded from oven to air fryer and the chicken was perfection." Many agreed that Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken is one of the best frozen foods to cook in the air fryer, going so far as to rank it above Trader Joe's famous Mandarin Orange Chicken.
Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
Multiple Costco members have called the Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks a favorite frozen food to throw into the air fryer. The chicken chunks come fully cooked in a 4-pound bag, and have 16 grams of protein per serving. According to the air fryer instructions on the packaging, the chicken breast chunks should be cooked in a single layer at 360 degrees for at least 10 minutes, or until they are fully heated through. Making sure not to overcrowd the air fryer basket is one of nine basic rules for using your air fryer to the fullest.
The Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks have been listed numerous times in multiple Reddit threads about go-to grocery store items to cook in the air fryer. Fans described the final result as delicious, and top tier; one even said that nothing comes close. There was even a commenter who enjoyed the Kirkland chicken chunks over the Just Bare ones, describing the Just Bare chicken as having a slimy texture. Many of the reviewers on Reddit also recommended sauces to go with the chicken, which included Chick-fil-A sauce, La Choy orange sauce, and Greek yogurt mixed with Penzey's Creamy Peppercorn dressing base.
Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp
The Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp is another great frozen food from Costco to put in the air fryer, according to members on Reddit. The shrimp is covered in tempura batter, and a soy dipping sauce is included for shoppers to enjoy. The box of battered shrimp comes in a 30-count box, which costs $21.95.
There were a few different ways that Redditors recommended cooking the shrimp in the air fryer. One shopper said they cook their shrimp for 13 minutes at 370 degrees, flipping them halfway through. They described the finished shrimp as crispy, with good breading, each measuring about five or six inches long. Another Costco member advised cooking the shrimp for eight minutes, and said this cook time made them "crispy and delicious, very comparable to restaurant shrimp. They are not all batter either, the shrimp are large." In general, reviewers thoroughly enjoyed the Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp in the air fryer, describing them as perfect, and tasting even better than expected.
Kirkland Signature Farmed Atlantic Salmon
Salmon is one of my favorite things to make in the air fryer, as it's so easy. Simply throw your filets into the air fryer, and forget about them until the timer goes off. I've found the Kirkland Signature Farmed Atlantic Salmon to be a cheaper alternative to buying a large filet of fresh salmon, and portioning and freezing it myself. It's just so much more convenient, and the quality is good, in my opinion.
My favorite way to cook the frozen Kirkland salmon in the air fryer involves thawing it before drizzling on some oil, and then seasoning the fish with salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. After that, I cook it at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. It's easy to cook a side dish simultaneously, so everything is done at the same time. I typically pair my salmon with Brussels sprouts, broccoli, or sweet potatoes. I found a fair number of home chefs on Reddit who seemed to agree with me, also preferring to prepare their salmon in the air fryer. One member described the air fried fish as "crispy on the outside, soft, and juicy on the inside." That is exactly how I would characterize the salmon's end result in the air fryer as well. Some even dropped their own recipes using the salmon, so if you're ever looking for recipe ideas, keep Reddit in mind.
Kirkland Sous Vide Egg Bites
Are you a little surprised to see egg bites on this list? Trust me, I was shocked, too. But when so many people recommend a food on Reddit, I can't ignore the hype. Costco sells two different types of sous vide egg bites under its Kirkland brand, one with a cheese trio and roasted red pepper, and one with uncured bacon and Gouda. Both flavors are budget-friendly, protein-packed, and made by Cuisine Solutions, a brand that has also partnered with Starbucks in the past.
On Reddit, Costco members have suggested a couple different ways to cook the egg bites. One commenter said that "the egg bites are surprisingly amazing in the air fryer. 12 min and flip, should probably use parchment paper. When they get a nice brown bubble on top they're done." Another recommended cooking them eight to 10 minutes at 400 degrees, and spraying the air fryer with oil first so the egg bites don't stick. Multiple Redditors also suggested adding cheese on top of the egg bites toward the end of their cooking time in the air fryer.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes
Anyone who has heard of Costco has probably also heard of the food court chicken bake. It is a staple of the wholesale club's menu, and one of the tasty Costco foods under $10 that you should always add to your cart.
Outside of the freshly prepared foods section, Costco sells frozen versions of their chicken bakes that members can keep in their freezers for later. I have memories of taking these for lunch throughout middle school and high school, but they were never as good as the ones fresh from the food court. I won't lie to you, I haven't had one since. But after hearing that people are throwing them into the air fryer, I might need to give it a shot. Along with the recommendation to cook the frozen chicken bakes in the air fryer, Redditors offered a couple different ways to do so. One member said to wrap it in tin foil and air fry it at 375 degrees for 30 minutes, flipping it halfway through, while another reviewer advised microwaving the chicken bake for 60 seconds before air frying it for five minutes at 370 degrees. The commenter noted that those wanting to avoid the microwave step can simply put the chicken bake in the air fryer for 15 minutes.
Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches
Everyone knows, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Even when you're in a rush, you can enjoy a morning meal that's truly delicious, especially if you're a Costco shopper. Multiple members on Reddit recommended putting a Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich — which comes on a spiral butter croissant and has applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese — in the air fryer for ease and flavor.
The packaging for the sandwiches lists the air fryer as the preferred heating method, and also has instructions for cooking it from frozen or refrigerated. According to the instructions, to cook them from frozen, shoppers should preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees, remove the sandwich from its plastic wrapper, separate it into two, and cook both halves of the sandwich for four to six minutes before letting it stand for one minute. The instructions to cook the sandwich from refrigerated are almost exactly the same, except the sandwich cooks for three to four minutes instead. Reviewers on Reddit agreed that the instructions on the box provide the desired cook for the sandwich. Some commenters recommended adding wing sauce or Whataburger Patty Melt sauce to enhance the sandwich.
Del Real Birria and Cheese Pupusas
A pupusa is a classic Salvadorian dish that is made with stone ground corn masa, and a filling like (in this case) birria and cheese. The Del Real Birria and Cheese Pupusas, which are gluten-free and have 11 grams of protein, are a Costco favorite that my boyfriend discovered serendipitously. He saw them one day, spontaneously decided to buy them, and tried them as soon as we got home. Now, on almost every visit to the wholesale club, he puts them in the cart, and then absolutely devours them.
My boyfriend typically prepares the pupusas in one of two ways. He cooks them in a pan with oil, or he throws them in the air fryer. When heating them in the air fryer, he cooks them at 360 degrees for between eight and 10 minutes. He flips them about halfway through, and afterwards, he lets them stand for a couple minutes before digging in. (He's finally learned that lesson after burning his mouth one too many times.) When cooked in the air fryer, the pupusas come out crispy, hot, and with melty cheese. Most of the time, he tops the pupusas with salsa, hot sauce, or guacamole, and pairs them with rice or a salad. Costco members on Reddit agreed with his methods, saying they enjoyed the results of cooking the pupusas in the air fryer, and that they also like to top them with salsa and guacamole.
Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks
Another favorite Costco frozen food that shoppers love to stick in the air fryer is the Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks. They come in two resealable bags that are each 5 pounds, and have anywhere from 82 to 92 mozzarella sticks. When we compiled a list of the best frozen mozzarella sticks, Petite Cuisine's came in second place out of 11 brands. Their restaurant-quality flavor and texture, the fact that they consistently cook to have stretchy cheese, and their ability to avoid bursting in the oven all contributed to their high score.
According to the cooking instructions for the mozzarella sticks, consumers should preheat the air fryer to 375 degrees, place eight mozzarella sticks in a single layer, and cook them for four minutes, shaking the basket halfway through. Once they're done, remove them and let stand for two minutes. Making slight adjustments to these directions, members on Reddit recommended cooking the mozzarella sticks between 360 and 375 degrees for five to seven minutes, as they said that lower temperature keeps the cheese from leaking out. One Redditor even advised cooking the mozzarella sticks at 275 degrees for between 10 to 12 minutes to "heat up the cheese inside slowly." Regardless of their preferred specifications, many customers highly recommended cooking the mozzarella sticks in the air fryer, stating that it was the optimal way to cook them, and that they were the best frozen ones.
Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites
The Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites are a new find of mine that I absolutely love, especially as a snack while watching football. The box has approximately 50 pretzel bites, separated into two bags. These come with two bags of salt, two cheddar cheese dips, and one mustard dip.
I cooked the pretzel bites in the air fryer for around 6 minutes at 380 degrees, making sure to shake them halfway through. They turned out absolutely amazing, perfectly crispy on the outside, yet just as chewy and soft on the inside as you would want them. I also very much enjoyed the cheese sauce; it was so creamy, and had a good flavor. To warm that up, I covered it with a wet paper towel, and heated it in the microwave in 15-second increments, stirring it each time, until it was completely melted. I personally don't like mustard, so I skipped the one that came with the pretzel bites, but my boyfriend liked it.
Members on Reddit also loved these pretzel bites fresh from the air fryer, and recommended using melted butter to make the salt stick to them. I advise doing this as well. One Redditor who prefers this snack to be sweet over savory said: "I throw it in a bowl with butter, cinnamon, and sugar and make cinnamon sugar bites. Wife and I inhale them." I need to try this as soon as possible.
Tropicland Sweet Potato Fries
After regular fries, I would think that sweet potato fries would be one of the most popular food items to cook in an air fryer. That's why I wasn't shocked to see Tropicland Sweet Potato Fries — which come in a resealable 4-pound bag and are organic, vegan, and gluten-free — highlighted in multiple Reddit threads as a favorite Costco frozen item to cook in the air fryer.
To cook these sweet potato fries in the air fryer, first preheat the air fryer for two minutes at 360 degrees. Spread the fries in a single layer, and cook for 12 to 15 minutes. Don't forget to shake the basket halfway through the cook time, as that's a vital step in ensuring an even cook for the crispiest air fryer fries. One member on Reddit recommended spraying the fries in olive oil, and cooking them in smaller batches, to get them extra crispy. Another Redditor said that they enjoy the sweet potato fries so much that they go through entire bags, and noted that their preferred cook time is 10 to 12 minutes at 400 degrees.
Methodology
The Costco frozen items on this list were selected based on personal experience, and via research that I conducted online by browsing sites like Reddit. I have shopped at Costco my entire life, as part of a family of five, and also for myself and my boyfriend. On this list are the items that I buy consistently, and love to cook in the air fryer.
In addition to using my personal experience, I conducted research on frozen products from the wholesale club that members highlight as ones they enjoy cooking in the air fryer. I looked through multiple Reddit threads about favorite Costco foods for the air fryer, and established a list of ones that I saw consistently pop up. I then analyzed Reddit threads about those specific products. I examined what the people in those discussions said about preparing them in the air fryer, and ensured they were positive.