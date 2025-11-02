Frozen Costco Foods That Turn Out Perfectly In The Air Fryer

Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken is a dish that I have been eating since elementary school, and it remains one of my favorite frozen foods to pick up from Costco. The box comes with two bags of chicken, and two bags of sauce, each meant to serve a family of four. If you're cooking for two like I usually do, or for just yourself, you're definitely going to have leftovers. I always do, but I never see that as a downside.

Growing up, my grandma always prepared this dish in the oven. However, after I got my first air fryer, one of the first things I did was buy Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken from Costco, and cook it according to the air fryer instructions on the packaging: at 400 degrees for nine to 12 minutes, or until the chicken is crisp and golden brown. To my amazement, not only did the air fryer make the chicken cook more quickly, but it also made it exponentially crispier. An already excellent meal was suddenly so much better, and a quick look at online reviews showed me that I wasn't alone in that opinion. As one Redditor put it: "Upgraded from oven to air fryer and the chicken was perfection." Many agreed that Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken is one of the best frozen foods to cook in the air fryer, going so far as to rank it above Trader Joe's famous Mandarin Orange Chicken.