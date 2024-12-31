The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites

Sous vide (French for "under vacuum") is a technique where food is cooked in a vacuum-sealed bag submerged in water and kept at a precise temperature for a specific period of time — anywhere from less than an hour to several days, depending on the type of food and the sous vide machine. This may seem intimidating, but we promise sous vide cooking is for everyone. Most importantly, the sous vide method can produce impossibly custardy and flavorful gourmet egg bites at scale. Cuisine Solutions has worked with Costco, Starbucks, and other big brands to make these protein-packed breakfast treats.

Costco used to sell a frozen version of Starbucks-branded egg bites, which the new Kirkland Signature egg bites have seemingly supplanted. The Kirkland version looks incredibly similar to the Starbucks-branded bites, right down to the packaging. However, that doesn't mean Costco's new egg bites are exactly the same as those at Starbucks. There are variations in the ingredient lists, and some reviewers have posited that the Kirkland version tastes and feels quite different.

Still, it's unlikely that these egg bites will be a Kirkland Signature flop. Both Costco and Starbucks' Sous Vide Egg Bites are made in partnership with Cuisine Solutions, so the quality is likely to be quite similar, even if they're not the same product. Costco's new Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites are a budget-friendly, protein-packed breakfast treat, and we're definitely adding them to our list of Costco must-haves.