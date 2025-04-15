The Costco Cheese You Should Always Put In Your Cart

Whether I'm at Costco to shop in bulk or just stopping in to pick up a bag of coffee or a couple bottles of wine (but not the kind that gave shoppers sticker shock), I always make a visit to the cheese aisle, just to see if there's anything new. I love cheese, and I love Costco's selection of both domestic and international delights. From blocks of Greek feta to Swiss Gruyere to huge logs of American goat cheese, there is a lot to choose from. But, if you're looking for an exceptional deal, consider the large wedges of Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. At the time of this writing, my local Costco was selling the Italian favorite for $14.61 per pound. For comparison's sake, my local Whole Foods had a different brand of Parmigiano Reggiano for $20.99 per pound. Both were aged for 24-months.

Sure, you've likely seen other "Parmesan" cheeses elsewhere for less per pound, but what makes the Costco version such a spectacular deal, is that the big-box company is selling the authentic, highly regulated Parmesan from Italy, while other cheeses labeled "Parmesan" from outside Italy are often considered to be of lesser quality. The real-deal Parm will always be attached to the cheese rind, which will be stamped with a dotted pattern that spells out "Parmigiano Reggiano." You might also spot some numbers. There will also be a "PDO" seal on the package, indicating that the cheese has been made according to strict Italian standards, which we'll dive into here.