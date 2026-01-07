5 Costco Rotisserie Chicken Hacks Everyone Should Know

Many rotisserie chicken recipes call for shredded meat, which is all very well and good, but what if you don't like sticking your hands in there and getting them all gunky as you pull it apart? Sure, you could use meat claws — this is one single-purpose kitchen tool that's actually worth buying. (We recommend the BBQtrips shredder claws, which can be bought for under $7.) Another kitchen gadget that also does a good job of shredding chicken is a stand mixer. You'll need to pull the chicken off the bones first, but once you plop it into the bowl, a minute or less of whacking it with the paddle attachment will give you neat, fluffy shreds.

If you don't own a stand mixer, you can perform the same shredding trick with a hand mixer, or go ultra-low-tech with a plastic bag. The benefit of doing it this way is that you don't need to debone first. Just put the warm chicken (it does need to be warm) into a gallon-sized resealable plastic bag, then rub it every which way until the meat comes off the bones and falls apart into shreds. Sure, you'll still need to stick your hands in to pick out the bones, but it's easier to do once most of the meat is off. As an added bonus, you can store the chicken in the same bag you used to shred it.