Why Are Grocery Store Rotisserie Chickens So Much Cheaper Than Raw?

We're certainly not ones to look a gift horse in the mouth, but sometimes you have to ask yourself a few questions. Consider the wonder of the modern world: the grocery store rotisserie chicken. Despite the fact that it's already been seasoned, cooked, packaged, and kept warm for you, these chickens are usually less expensive than a raw bird you would buy and cook yourself. While we're in no hurry to ask supermarkets to charge us more, we can't help but wonder: how do they profit from this? Well, a lot of the time, they don't because profit isn't the point — the rotisserie chickens are supposed to be a low-cost way to entice shoppers into buying other stuff.

For many companies, including Costco, which loses up to $30 to $40 million a year on the birds, rotisserie chickens are what is known as a "loss leader." That means the company expects to lose money producing them but does so anyway because it provides other benefits. If you go to the store to buy an easy, readymade rotisserie chicken for dinner, chances are you won't leave with just the chicken. Maybe you'll poke your head into the frozen food aisle to get some tater tots to go with your poultry. Maybe you'll pick up some cookies from the bakery section for dessert. Maybe you'll buy the ingredients for tomorrow's dinner, like Anthony Bourdain's beef bourguignon recipe, which you're totally going to cook this time. Either way, both you and the supermarket end up satisfied.