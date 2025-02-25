Watch Out For One Unexpected Red Flag When Buying Rotisserie Chicken

Whether you're at your local supermarket or your nearest Costco, it's hard to keep your mouth from watering when you see row after row of succulent, glistening rotisserie chickens on display. Talk about being spoiled for choice — it's enough to make you want to look over every last chicken to see which of the enticing beauties you'll be taking home. But if you keep seeing those fully-stocked shelves every time you go to the store, it's worth wondering why no one seems to be buying them. (The inverse is also true: If they sell like hotcakes, chances are good you'll enjoy it.)

But if the chicken isn't good and isn't selling, why does the store keep making them? To paraphrase Jesse Plemons in "Game Night," how can that be profitable for Insert-Supermarket-Here? Well, it could mean that the chickens are so cheap (read: low-quality) that the money spent making them may as well be a rounding error for a particularly large corporation. If that's the case, it doesn't really matter if no one's buying them.

Besides, even if they don't sell, it won't be a total loss. It's not unusual for supermarkets to use unsold rotisserie chickens to make other things, much as you might do with a leftover bird. The chicken salad that the deli counter sells may very well be made of leftover rotisserie, even the higher-quality kinds.