The Kitchen Gadget You Need For Easier Shredded Chicken

If you've been cooking with chicken for long enough and you'll know there are plenty of recipes that call for it to be shredded. From tacos to stir fries to chicken salad (which we like to lighten up with Greek yogurt), it's always good to have some on hand. It's truly versatile and easy to use — once it's shredded. But this step can be time-consuming, messy, and honestly, just plain unenjoyable. You might think shredding with your hands or a fork are the only options, but there's one kitchen gadget that can shred your chicken way better than you ever could: a stand mixer.

If you have a stand or even a hand mixer, you'll have fluffy and evenly shredded chicken in minimal time. This is the easiest way to get consistent shreds while barely lifting a finger. For this method your chicken should be boneless with the skin removed. Your chicken doesn't have to be freshly cooked, but warming it up will make shredding a little easier. Simply start shredding the chicken on the low speed setting until it's done to your liking.