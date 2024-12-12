The Kitchen Gadget You Need For Easier Shredded Chicken
If you've been cooking with chicken for long enough and you'll know there are plenty of recipes that call for it to be shredded. From tacos to stir fries to chicken salad (which we like to lighten up with Greek yogurt), it's always good to have some on hand. It's truly versatile and easy to use — once it's shredded. But this step can be time-consuming, messy, and honestly, just plain unenjoyable. You might think shredding with your hands or a fork are the only options, but there's one kitchen gadget that can shred your chicken way better than you ever could: a stand mixer.
If you have a stand or even a hand mixer, you'll have fluffy and evenly shredded chicken in minimal time. This is the easiest way to get consistent shreds while barely lifting a finger. For this method your chicken should be boneless with the skin removed. Your chicken doesn't have to be freshly cooked, but warming it up will make shredding a little easier. Simply start shredding the chicken on the low speed setting until it's done to your liking.
Tips when shredding chicken with a mixer
This method works best for boneless chicken meat, but you might be someone who loves a rotisserie chicken meal. If your chicken has come straight out of the fridge, let it come to room temp before removing the skin and separating the meat from the bones. Feel free to microwave your chicken for a minute to make the meat easier to separate. Once you have the meat by itself, shred away with your mixer. Don't hesitate to work in batches if your bowl is overflowing!
For those using a stand mixer, the paddle attachment will work best to shred the chicken to the perfect consistency. And for those using a hand mixer, shred the chicken in a deep bowl to avoid any pieces flying out. Using freshly cooked chicken is completely fine, but let it rest for a few minutes so that the chicken can retain its juiciness while still being warm enough for shredding. Store your chicken in the fridge for up to three days and add it to whichever dishes you fancy.