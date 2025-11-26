Time-Saving Kitchen Hacks Every Home Cook Needs To Know

Do you often find yourself whipping out your phone in search of great recipes for nearly every meal? Stop. Though it's certainly helpful to have a few good recipes up your sleeve, it's far better to invest your hours learning the process of cooking rather than attempting to hunt down the perfect recipe.

You see, searching for recipes takes time — not only this, but stopping to ensure that measurements, oven temperatures, and cooking times are correct can disrupt your workflow. A better approach is to train your brain to think in terms of culinary formulas. For example, a combination of butter and flour can do wonders for thickening soups, stews, sauces, and gravies, while an air fryer can be used to make mean roasted chicken thighs every single time.​

Another example of using formulas in the kitchen is knowing which flavors pair well together and which are bound to clash. Tomato and basil are always a winning duo, though beef broth poured over chicken probably isn't going to yield the flavor you intended. Drawing a blank? Pop on your favorite cooking show. Don't just watch casually; pay attention to what the chef does and why they do it. This can help expand your skills and increase your confidence the next time you're in the kitchen.