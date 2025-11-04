14 Chef-Approved Tips From Reddit That Might Change How You Cook
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Got a burning question? Reddit's got your answer; from dating advice to where to find the best mechanic, there's a thread out there for virtually everyone. It should come as no surprise, then, that Reddit is also home to amazing cooking advice, sometimes even from chefs themselves. And though there are undoubtedly some culinary professionals out there who work hard to keep their best tips secret, there are also plenty who have no problem sharing helpful advice to those scouring the web.
We turned to Reddit to get the lowdown on all of the hidden tricks chefs love to use in the kitchen. After sorting through hundreds of comments in search of the most pragmatic, lesser-known strategies, we compiled everything into one big sizzling list. Whether you're a new cook who keeps making mistakes in the kitchen or a seasoned pro, this insight could come in handy. From mind-blowing hacks to practical advice, these are some of the best chef-approved kitchen tips from Redditors.
Always chop smaller items using the rear of a knife blade
Though Reddit is littered with tons of interesting culinary tips and tricks, one of the most unique bits of advice is a knife technique that makes cutting veggies and aromatics quicker and easier. "Chop with the rear part of the blade, not the tip, in a rolling motion," user dberis states on Reddit.
It's not as easy as it sounds. You must get the rolling (sometimes referred to as rocking) motion right; it isn't the simple up-and-down chop that you might imagine it to be. Instead, point the tip of your knife downward and drag it backward. You'll then want to slide the knife through your veggies or aromatics and back down again, in one smooth motion. As you roll the knife, feed the food you're chopping through the heel, or rear, of the blade, to make neat and efficient cuts.
If that still sounds complicated, don't worry, there are video tutorials out there that can help. The motto of the story? Never cut using only the tip of the knife blade. Though intuitive, it's usually not the best method when chopping smaller items.
Never take the lid off a pot of rice – ever
Maybe you want to see if the rice is done, suspect burning, or you're just curious, but no matter what, never lift the lid off a pot of rice while it's cooking. "You complain about mushy or crunchy rice and it's either because you don't measure or you won't leave the lid alone," one Redditor passionately asserted in all caps. "The steam cooks the rice, by taking the lid off you RUIN EVERYTHING FOREVER."
So, what's the idiot-proof method for making rice? Aside from not lifting the top, you'll also want to rinse white rice before cooking. This process washes off excess starch, allowing the grains to separate better and providing fluffier results. Don't forget to check cooking times and the amount of liquid needed before getting started — all of these factors work in unison to achieve gleefully delicious rice.
When cooking pork chops, make small incisions in the fat
Tired of pork chops that curl along the edges while cooking? Don't let it get you bent out of shape. Reddit users once again have the information you're looking for, claiming that the secret to flat, perfectly seared meat can be achieved by one simple trick. "When making pork chops cut the ribbon of fat so that it is in pieces instead of one long piece," one Redditor explains. "It prevents the chop from curling in the pan and cooking unevenly."
That's right –- making small incisions in the fat lining the pork chop can prevent the meat from contracting after coming in contact with heat. To do it, simply prepare the pork chops as you normally would and make a few cuts along the fat cap. And though this knife trick will indeed keep your pork chops from curling, bear in mind that they may appear a little shaggy after cooking. Even so, resist the temptation to remove the fat completely. Pork chops are a lean meat, so the fat cap is needed to impart juicy flavor.
Always brown your meat until there are crispy bits on the bottom of the pan
Browning ground beef is a seemingly easy task, though chefs over on Reddit insist that there's a right and wrong way to go about it. As user PlentyAlbatross7632 states: "Browning your meat means cooking it until there's tasty brown bits on the meat/pan, not until the meat just turns brown."
Sound like a headscratcher? No, Redditors aren't recommending you burn your meat. Instead, focus on getting it brown and crispy — you know, for flavor. The extra browning will work like a char that improves taste, especially if you follow up with a good sprinkling of salt.
To achieve this level of browning, you'll need to cook ground meat a little differently than you're used to. Start with a hot skillet; add a block of ground meat that has been patted dry in a single layer and leave it that way — at least for a few minutes. Once that layer of meat begins to develop crispy edges, section it with a spatula and flip each piece to sear the other side. Once flipped, use a wooden spoon to break up the meat while simultaneously dousing it with salt. The final result? Flavorfully crispy ground meat ready to be used in all your favorite dishes, from Korean tacos to spaghetti and chili.
The best soups are made from leftovers
Soup usually tastes better the next day, but using leftovers to make soup? Now that's next level. According to experts on Reddit, using leftovers is one of the best ways to avoid food waste and could quite possibly yield one of the most flavorful soups you've ever had. Yes, you'll need to be aware of how flavors and ingredients work together to achieve a harmoniously delicious soup, but once you've mastered the art of mixing and matching, there's no limit to what you can come up with.
Got leftover crispy ground beef from last night's tacos? Why not dump it in a pot with diced tomatoes, corn, black beans, and cheese? The same can be done with leftover potatoes; addbroth, heavy cream, cheese, and bacon. Now you've got a cozy potato soup that'll give typical store-bought chicken noodle a run for its money.
Learn about the process of cooking without the use of a recipe
Ever wonder how grandma was able to throw together the few ingredients she had on hand and make the most marvelous dish you'd ever tasted? With all of those years of experience, your grandma instinctively knew what worked.
According to Reddit chefs and caterers, learning new recipes isn't quite as valuable as learning the timing and art of cooking. Simple kitchen techniques, including how and when to use a roux, how long to saute veggies, and how to make homemade chicken stock, can streamline your cooking. This way, you aren't merely relying on random, potentially time-consuming recipes to get you by.
Not sure where to start? We'd recommend finding a cooking show you enjoy and paying close attention to the process and strategies used. As you gather tips and tricks to practice in the kitchen, you'll slowly grow your skills and confidence, increasing your culinary know-how over time. The only exception to this rule is when baking. Making breads, cookies, and cakes tends to be more of a science, meaning it's best to follow a recipe until you really know what you're doing.
Always resist the urge to squish burgers while cooking
We all know how satisfying it can be to smoosh a burger with a spatula after flipping it, but according to experts on Reddit, this is a rookie kitchen mistake that should be avoided. Apparently, that sizzling squish is actually the sound of fat and flavor leaving the meat, resulting in a burger that's nowhere near as juicy and tasty as it could be.
So, how can you keep a patty flat as it cooks? One Redditor cites Bobby Flay's trick to keep a burger's shape on the grill. Simply use your thumb to put an indent in the middle of the raw ground patty before cooking. The mark will prevent the meat from taking on that odd dome-like shape in the pan or on the grill, yielding a perfectly flat burger, just like one from your favorite fast food chain.
Use two bowls to quickly remove the peels from a large number of garlic cloves
Trying to peel garlic cloves by hand comes with its challenges, from pungent-smelling fingers to the frustrating experience of removing paper-thin peels. Most of us wish there were some way to get the task done without the headache. Interestingly enough, Reddit chefs reveal that all you need are two deep bowls, preferably made of glass or metal.
To quickly peel garlic, start by crushing the entire head with your hand and gathering the cloves into one of your bowls. Flip the other bowl upside down and place it on top of the bowl with the garlic. Holding both rims together, shake the bowls vigorously for about 20 seconds. Place both bowls on a flat surface, remove the top one, and voila –– your garlic cloves are peeled and ready for use.
Planning to mince your garlic? Be sure to hit it with a little salt after the first round of dicing. This fine tip from yet another Redditor can help further develop your garlic's flavor. Fabulous, right?
Taste as you go
Ever wait until the end of cooking to sample your food, only to find out something went horribly wrong? If so, Reddit chefs have some advice. "Always, ALWAYS taste your food while cooking," one Redditor pleads. "I always have like 5 spoons beside me while cooking. This allows you to accurately adjust seasoning, flavours, and cooking time."
Of course, to put this tip into practice, you'll need to have a sense of what else your dish needs: Could it benefit from a dash of salt, more garlic, or a pinch more sugar? The guesswork involved may be trickier for those new to the kitchen, but over time, what's missing in a dish will become easier for your taste buds to detect. When you sample your work in progress, run through a mental checklist of the most basic flavor components. For example, if you detect little to no herbal flavor in your spaghetti sauce, adding a couple of sprigs of thyme could help. Either way, tasting as you go is one simple way to adjust your dish until it reaches perfection.
Don't forget to keep plenty of sampling spoons on hand. As the original poster mentions, you may need more than a few to prevent double-dipping, particularly if the meal is being shared with other people.
When baking, always measure by weight rather than volume
Chefs on Reddit agree; if you're still using measuring cups to portion your ingredients for baked goods, it might be time to switch things up. Yes, traditional measuring cups have their place, and no, you won't ruin your baked goods if you use them. However, for the best and most consistent results, using a food scale is the way to go. Food scales tend to measure ingredients more accurately than measuring cups do, mainly because the latter are easy to overfill. A food scale calculates weight in grams, ounces, or pounds, meaning you get precise measurements you can feel confident about, resulting in unfathomably delicious breads and treats.
So, how detrimental is it to have too much or too little of an ingredient as a result of improper measurement? If you've ever had a dry bread loaf, dough that's too wet and sticky to handle, or a cake that won't rise, you've already experienced the qualms that come from baking mistakes. Grabbing a simple, inexpensive food scale, like this Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale, can give you the culinary peace of mind you deserve while simultaneously yielding scrumptious baked goods.
Always match flavors (and learn the right flavor combinations)
We've already mentioned the importance of learning the process of cooking, but along with that comes the idea of knowing which flavors work in unison to yield a satisfying taste. "Match flavors," Reddit user BenZonaa129 states. "If you're cooking something with bacon, use the bacon fat to saute your vegetables. Cook a steak with butter. Use white wine if the food you're cooking is light in color. Use red wine if the food is dark in color [...] Don't add chicken stock to a beef based dish."
Get the gist? Also, do yourself a favor and learn a few flavor combinations you can whip together in a jiffy when the opportunity arises. Tomato, basil, garlic, and oregano are the ultimate combination for seasoning Italian dishes, while lime, cilantro, coriander, and cumin work well for Mexican cuisine. As you grow more accustomed to cooking and discover which flavors you enjoy most, feel free to switch things up according to your liking. You can even look into some fun yet ridiculously easy three-ingredient sauces to have on hand when you want to drench a quick lunch or dinner in something delicious.
Use acid like you would use salt to season some foods
Ever notice how a simple squeeze of lemon instantly upgrades rice, meat, and even plain water? That's the power of acid at work. Although it's not the case for every recipe, a splash of acid often adds a brighter, zestier flavor to foods that might otherwise turn out bland. And while lemon juice is often used for salmon, soup, and dressings, it certainly isn't the only acidic seasoning ingredient out there. Other alternatives, including white wine, vinegar, lime, or certain dairy products like buttermilk, can also add an enjoyable tang to many dishes.
One word of caution when experimenting with acidic ingredients: always be careful when adding them to baked goods. Combining acid with certain elements, including baking powder, may disrupt their properties and yield undesirable results. To err on the side of caution, only add an acid to baked goods if the recipe calls for it.
Use a digital thermometer for everything you cook
A digital thermometer is essential for ensuring meats like chicken, fish, and beef have reached a safe internal temperature, but that isn't all it's good for. As one Reddit chef points out, digital thermometers have more than one useful kitchen application. From testing hot oil to checking the temperature of bread and pastries (usually somewhere between 180 to 210 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the recipe), this inexpensive gadget is a lifesaver in multiple scenarios.
You'll have to sanitize it between uses, especially when using it to check meat. Worried about keeping your digital thermometer clean? Bonus points if the device is waterproof. Not only does it allow you to safely check the temperature of water, but it also means you can clean the kitchen tool worry-free. Visit your nearest retailer to snag one, or consider ordering a popular option like this affordable ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer from Amazon.
Put butter on everything
If there's one thing the chefs of Reddit agree upon, it's that placing butter on practically everything is pretty much non-negotiable. Now, we know what you're thinking: "I can't possibly put butter on everything, right?"
Okay, maybe not literally, but take it from us, you can use butter to upgrade more food items than you think. Yes, topping a steak with butter or adding a knob of it to mashed potatoes will certainly elevate their flavor, but we'd encourage you to think outside of the box. Adding a tablespoon or two of this creamy ingredient to sweet oatmeal complements its already comforting flavor, while butter dropped in soup, over burgers, or to finish a sauce also works wonders. Whatever you do, be sure to add only a little butter at a time. Depending on the dish, adding too much might result in a greasy, unappetizing mess.