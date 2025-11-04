14 Chef-Approved Tips From Reddit That Might Change How You Cook

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Got a burning question? Reddit's got your answer; from dating advice to where to find the best mechanic, there's a thread out there for virtually everyone. It should come as no surprise, then, that Reddit is also home to amazing cooking advice, sometimes even from chefs themselves. And though there are undoubtedly some culinary professionals out there who work hard to keep their best tips secret, there are also plenty who have no problem sharing helpful advice to those scouring the web.

We turned to Reddit to get the lowdown on all of the hidden tricks chefs love to use in the kitchen. After sorting through hundreds of comments in search of the most pragmatic, lesser-known strategies, we compiled everything into one big sizzling list. Whether you're a new cook who keeps making mistakes in the kitchen or a seasoned pro, this insight could come in handy. From mind-blowing hacks to practical advice, these are some of the best chef-approved kitchen tips from Redditors.