Bobby Flay's Trick For Burgers That Keep Their Shape On The Grill

According to Bobby Flay, the best way for a burger to keep its flat shape is this trick of making a dimple in it before putting the patty on the grill. "When a burger [without a well] cooks, it plumps up like a football," he told Food Network. "But when I put a well in the burger, it kind of looks like a funny shape, but it plumps back up to the original shape that you want the burger to be in."

Most homemade burgers are thick in the middle and thinner around the edges. Science tells us that the size of a burger decreases as it cooks because the meat compresses. The natural shrinking forces the patty's center to expand slightly as the juices release. Adding a "well" or dimple to the center of the patty keeps it from ballooning up on the grill and allows the meat to rise evenly around the edges while remaining moist and plump in the middle.

The best way to make this well is to gently press your thumb into the center of the circle so it leaves an indentation. It doesn't have to be deep, the size of your thumb's surface area is enough. As the burger cooks, you'll notice the imprint will fade away — leaving you with a perfectly shaped, Bobby-Flay-approved burger patty.