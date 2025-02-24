Soup Usually Tastes Better The Next Day – Here's Why

In addition to the psychological factors, there are some clear chemical reasons why soup tastes better when it is eaten as leftovers. From delicate consommés (which everyone should be making) to hearty meat-and-potato stews, almost every type of soup contains lots of fat and water soluble flavor compounds. Given enough time, these compounds slowly break down and spread around the dish. Basically, the salty, spicy, and fatty flavors diffuse through the various elements of the soup as it sits in the fridge, resulting in the dish having a richer and more harmonized overall taste. And if your soup was a little thin the first time around, take heart, because starchy soup recipes will likely thicken up with time as the starch molecules soak up the surrounding liquid.

Of course, soup is an incredibly broad and wide-ranging culinary category, and not every soup tastes better the next day. For example, noodle-based soups like pastina soup (otherwise known as the Italian penicillin) are the ultimate comfort food, but the quick-cooking starches they contain tend to swell and soften as they soak in the broth. This means that, if left too long, they can become bloated, overly soft, and unappetizing. That being said, most soups are definitely better after a day or two in the fridge.