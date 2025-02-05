Why Pastina Soup Is Known As 'Italian Penicillin'

When we're sick, we don't have the energy or the brain capacity to do very much. On a regular Tuesday night, maybe you're in the mood for grilled salmon and veggies, but feeling under the weather makes preparing such a meal seem like an impossible task. While there are a variety of foods that people turn to when they feel sick, a staple in any Italian or Italian-American household is a piping hot bowl of pastina soup, also sometimes known as "Italian penicillin." This easy pasta soup is well-known for its ability to "cure" just about any sickness, or at least that's what any Nonna will tell you as they whip up a bowl and shove it onto your lap.

Pastina directly translates to "little pasta" and typically comes in star shapes about the size of a grain of rice. Though the soup goes by many different names in many different households — some call it "magic soup," some refer to it as "sick pasta," while others name it "feel better soup" — its mystical healing effect is always the same (just like chicken noodle soup, the other sick day staple). Despite sometimes being called "Italian penicillin" — thanks to its association with being consumed while sick and its general reputation for healing illnesses — pastina soup (obviously) doesn't have any actual medicine in it. At least, not the kind you'd get a prescription for.