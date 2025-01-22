What Makes Chicken Noodle Soup The Perfect Sick Day Food

We've all lived it: You wake up one day and feel like you've been hit by a truck. Your throat is sore, your eyes are heavy, your head weighs more than a car, and your voice has gone nasal. You've just caught the common cold. No human being has ever escaped this affliction. It unites us all. And almost every human on Earth responds to it with the same craving: a hot bowl of chicken soup. Most countries have a version of this miracle meal. Latin America has different types of the ultimate fall-flavored seasonal treat, sancocho (made with corn and potatoes), South Korea has Samgyetang (made with ginseng), Greece has avgolemono (made with lemon), and the U.S. has chicken noodle soup.

There is simply something about this dish — in all its varieties — that is comforting when one is battling a cold or virus. If we were to believe everyone's anecdotal experiences as evidence, it is indisputable that nothing lifts your spirits when you're sick like having a loved one make you chicken soup. But it seems like the benefits are not just in our heads.

One 2000 study claimed that the dish had mild anti-inflammatory properties, which alleviated upper respiratory tract infections. These findings have been disputed by many in the scientific community, mostly because they haven't been corroborated by other studies. That said, there are many other ways in which this soup might boost your health.