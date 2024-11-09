The Golden Spice Your Chicken Noodle Soup Craves
Whether you're feeling sick, looking to warm yourself from the cold, or craving something nostalgic; chicken noodle soup is the cure for all your ills. The taste of the broth, the steam rising off a warm bowl, and the smell of aromatic spices add up to the perfect eating experience. If you want to make it even better, a dash of turmeric will definitely do the trick. (Some people warn about turmeric being susceptible to food fraud, though, so make sure you get the real thing.)
If turmeric isn't in your regular spice rotation, it should be. This Southeast Asian plant has long been used in cooking as a flavor enhancer and is also used in medicine to aid a variety of ailments. As a spice, it's known for its distinct yellow color and smell (some believe it smells like oranges).
Taste-wise, it's a little bit sweet and a little bit earthy (almost peppery), so adding it to soup instantly enhances the flavor. Adding it along with pepper, garlic, rosemary, and other spices results in a pleasantly robust flavor profile you'll fall more in love with after each and every bite.
Spice up your soup with other great ingredients
One of the best things about chicken noodle soup is that you never have to make it the same way twice. While a splash of salad dressing can dress up soup, there are plenty more spice options to elevate your chicken noodle soup.
Once you've added chunks of chicken (consider adding cold fried chicken), celery, broth, carrots, onion, and noodles, you get to play mad scientist. Parsley adds a bright visual and helps balance your soup. Rosemary is easily identified by its distinct earthy flavor (like an edible evergreen). Thyme offers notes of both mint and pepper. Oregano can liven chicken noodle soup with a bold herbal flavor.
No matter how you like your chicken noodle soup, a dash of turmeric or any other spice you use only serves to give you a flavor-filled meal that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser and will have friends and family asking for seconds every time. Although we like to make our chicken noodle soup from scratch, you can just as easily add turmeric to one of your favorite canned soup brands' version.