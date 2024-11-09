The Golden Spice Your Chicken Noodle Soup Craves

Whether you're feeling sick, looking to warm yourself from the cold, or craving something nostalgic; chicken noodle soup is the cure for all your ills. The taste of the broth, the steam rising off a warm bowl, and the smell of aromatic spices add up to the perfect eating experience. If you want to make it even better, a dash of turmeric will definitely do the trick. (Some people warn about turmeric being susceptible to food fraud, though, so make sure you get the real thing.)

If turmeric isn't in your regular spice rotation, it should be. This Southeast Asian plant has long been used in cooking as a flavor enhancer and is also used in medicine to aid a variety of ailments. As a spice, it's known for its distinct yellow color and smell (some believe it smells like oranges).

Taste-wise, it's a little bit sweet and a little bit earthy (almost peppery), so adding it to soup instantly enhances the flavor. Adding it along with pepper, garlic, rosemary, and other spices results in a pleasantly robust flavor profile you'll fall more in love with after each and every bite.