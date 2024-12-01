Pasta Experts Tell Us Everything We Need To Know About Pastina, The Tiny Italian Pasta With A Very Fitting Name

Italian cuisine is one of the most popular and versatile cuisines there is. From it we get pasta, gnocchi, risotto, tiramisu, and so much more. One of the less popular Italian dishes is pastina, a name that literally translates to "small" or "tiny" pasta. Pastina is used in so many Italian soup pastas, and it is considered one of Italy's most comforting dishes.

Historically, some pastinas are named after ex-Italian colonies that have been critical to the history of Italy — for example, there are pastinas named Asabessi, Bengasine, Tripolini, and more. Also, according to Chef Riccardo Orfino from One More Hospitality, pastina became a way to not waste pasta. "Back in the day, we would do everything by hand and have left over pasta," said Orfino. "This was another way to create pasta with what is leftover — you collect, dry, and use it in a new way." Chef Orfino, along with Chef Silvia Barban of LaRina Pastificio e Vino in Brooklyn, provided us with tips on everything you need to know to use pastina in your kitchen.