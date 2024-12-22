One Kitchen Tool Makes Dicing Hard-Boiled Eggs A Breeze

Hard-boiled eggs are one of life's simple pleasures. When the egg white is done but still firm, and the yolk is slightly jammy but not dry or crumbly, a hard-boiled egg can be absolute perfection. Add a little seasoning, cut it up, and you've got yourself a lovely protein-filled snack.

But what do you do if you need to dice multiple hard-boiled eggs quickly and you lack a fancy egg dicer to help you out? Your kitchen likely has another tool that works just as well. Chances are you keep a few metal cooling racks on hand; these racks serve multiple purposes. The first is to be a designated resting place for pies, Dutch ovens, sheet pans, bread pans, and anything else that may need to cool off after baking. The second, lesser-known reason is to help you evenly dice up that pile of hard-boiled eggs in a few minutes.