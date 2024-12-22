One Kitchen Tool Makes Dicing Hard-Boiled Eggs A Breeze
Hard-boiled eggs are one of life's simple pleasures. When the egg white is done but still firm, and the yolk is slightly jammy but not dry or crumbly, a hard-boiled egg can be absolute perfection. Add a little seasoning, cut it up, and you've got yourself a lovely protein-filled snack.
But what do you do if you need to dice multiple hard-boiled eggs quickly and you lack a fancy egg dicer to help you out? Your kitchen likely has another tool that works just as well. Chances are you keep a few metal cooling racks on hand; these racks serve multiple purposes. The first is to be a designated resting place for pies, Dutch ovens, sheet pans, bread pans, and anything else that may need to cool off after baking. The second, lesser-known reason is to help you evenly dice up that pile of hard-boiled eggs in a few minutes.
Use a cooling rack to dice hard-boiled eggs
A cooling rack is a genius hack for dicing hard-boiled eggs with speed. Cooling racks have a ton of surface area, allowing home cooks to dice to their heart's content. Pro tip: to save your countertops and minimize cleanup, put your cooling rack in a baking tray with a wide lip on all sides. This will help to catch all of the uniformly diced hard-boiled egg pieces in one place without making a huge mess.
To dice your hard-boiled eggs, gently push the egg through the rack's frame one at a time. You can also cut each egg in half before pushing it through the cooling rack if that suits your style. The nonstick wiring mimics a knife by making quick, clean cuts through the dainty, fragile, hard-boiled egg and leaves you with beautifully diced hard-boiled egg pieces. Repeat the process until you've diced all of the eggs. Transfer the diced hard-boiled eggs into an air-tight container and keep them in the fridge, or whip up a delicious egg salad.