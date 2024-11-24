Ree Drummond's Diced Egg Shortcut Involves An Unexpected Tool
Whether you have leftovers from a weekend barbeque or you've accidentally cooked too many dishes for a holiday party, there's never a wrong way to recycle hard-boiled eggs. Once you've gotten through the most challenging part and found the best way to peel those pesky eggshells, you're free to whip up some egg salad or meal-prep your lunches for the following week. Meticulously slicing and dicing hard-boiled eggs can be time-consuming, and uneven chops can lead to an egg salad with a funky texture. If searching for cooking hacks and making time in the kitchen easier is your thing, Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, has a showstopping shortcut for dicing hard-boiled eggs with a cooling rack.
The Food Network host shared the unexpected hack on her social media, emphasizing that you don't need any fancy equipment — just an "everyday cookie cooling rack" and a mixing bowl underneath to catch the diced eggs as they fall. Squeezing the eggs through the rack doesn't take much force since they are already peeled and soft. Just give each egg a brisk shove through the metal grate and your days of tediously mincing eggs by hand are over for good. This expert tip saves time and gives you a great excuse to eat egg salads for lunch, or any other meal you feel like.
This simple cooling rack hack saves time and reduces clean-up
For argument's sake, let's say that chopping up a single hard-boiled egg by hand into small pieces takes about one minute. If you have a dozen eggs to slice and dice, this seemingly insignificant task requires closer to 15 minutes. Why spend that much time standing at a cutting board when it takes mere seconds to slice an egg with a cooling rack? Not only is Ree Drummond's hack timesaving, but it also means less clean-up. Instead of potentially making a mess in the kitchen, flinging bits of egg everywhere, and adding both a chopping board and a knife to your never-ending pile in the sink, Drummond's shortcut keeps the countertops neat and tidy. No eggy debris can escape, as there's nowhere for the eggs to fall but into the waiting bowl. You'll also only have to clean the wire rack when you're done.
Using a cooling rack to dice hard-boiled eggs will give you an even texture that's ideal for creamy egg salad sandwiches and deviled egg dip. You can also make potato salads more exciting by stirring in some diced hard-boiled eggs or use your eggs to top vegetarian breakfast burritos. The evenly spaced grates on cooling racks produce perfectly uniform egg pieces, enhancing the visual appeal of your dish and making it easier to mix. While the wire rack has traditionally been reserved for cooling baked goods, it's also a surprisingly nifty tool for more efficient egg prep.