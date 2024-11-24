Ree Drummond's Diced Egg Shortcut Involves An Unexpected Tool

Whether you have leftovers from a weekend barbeque or you've accidentally cooked too many dishes for a holiday party, there's never a wrong way to recycle hard-boiled eggs. Once you've gotten through the most challenging part and found the best way to peel those pesky eggshells, you're free to whip up some egg salad or meal-prep your lunches for the following week. Meticulously slicing and dicing hard-boiled eggs can be time-consuming, and uneven chops can lead to an egg salad with a funky texture. If searching for cooking hacks and making time in the kitchen easier is your thing, Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, has a showstopping shortcut for dicing hard-boiled eggs with a cooling rack.

The Food Network host shared the unexpected hack on her social media, emphasizing that you don't need any fancy equipment — just an "everyday cookie cooling rack" and a mixing bowl underneath to catch the diced eggs as they fall. Squeezing the eggs through the rack doesn't take much force since they are already peeled and soft. Just give each egg a brisk shove through the metal grate and your days of tediously mincing eggs by hand are over for good. This expert tip saves time and gives you a great excuse to eat egg salads for lunch, or any other meal you feel like.