13 Tips For Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs

When it comes to de-shelling hard-boiled eggs, you can't go wrong with submerging them in an ice bath after boiling. The shock associated with the rapid temperature change is said to pull the egg whites away from the shells, making the peeling process easier. While the eggs can sit in the ice bath for much longer, it is best to leave them there for at least a few minutes. Placing newly boiled eggs in an ice bath also has another advantage — it stops the cooking process. This, in turn, can prevent the eggs from overcooking and becoming rubbery.

The cold shock immersion method can be combined with most other egg-peeling techniques to make them more effective. For best results, combine water and ice cubes in a bowl while the eggs are boiling. Be sure to use plenty of ice since the hot eggs will melt it relatively fast. Keep the ice bath ready near the stove and carefully transfer the eggs from the saucepan into the ice bath using tongs.

If you are worried that the ice bath will make the eggs cold and unappetizing, do not be, as one Reddit user explains. "If you want to eat them while they are warm, take them out of the ice water when they are still warm. You still want to use the ice water, though, so they don't continue to cook after you take them out of boiling water," they say.