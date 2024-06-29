Say Goodbye To Green Yolks With This Simple Trick

Dr. Seuss may have made green eggs and ham cool, but, when the yolks of our hard-boiled eggs end up with a grayish-green ring around the perimeter, it's just not as endearing as Sam I Am eating his green eggs in a tree. For aesthetic purposes, the ideal boiled egg yolk is a solid, yellow to orange color throughout. When a ring around the yolk can be seen, it just doesn't look so appetizing.

Advertisement

What may surprise some is that the green ring is completely avoidable and has nothing to do with the egg itself. The trick to avoiding any discoloration on the yolk is to not overcook your eggs and to cool them quickly when they're done. Overcooking hard-boiled eggs is really easy to do because, in order to ensure the yolk is cooked all the way through with no soft or runny spots, many people will boil the eggs vigorously and then, perhaps, let them cool slowly until they can be handled. Sure, the eggs will cook, but at the expense of their even, buttery color.