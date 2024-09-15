Pickling Is The Tasty Way To Upgrade Your Hard Boiled Egg

When the Pilgrims sailed over from England on the Mayflower, one of the foods that sustained them on the voyage may have been a barrel of pickled eggs. Using vinegar to preserve eggs seems to predate even the Pilgrims by several centuries, though, as a 14th-century Arabic manuscript speaks of covering boiled eggs in vinegar. The main reason why people may have started pickling eggs back in the days before refrigeration is that it helps them to last longer — up to three or four months, as opposed to just two weeks for uncooked, unwashed eggs kept at room temperature. Even in the refrigerator, hard-boiled eggs will only last for about a week, but immersing them in vinegar helps to prevent the growth of potentially harmful bacteria.Besides lending the eggs longevity, pickling also makes eggs much more flavorful.

Boiled eggs alone are actually pretty bland, especially the whites. Pickling, however, gives even this part of the egg some much-needed tang, while the acidity helps to offset the richness of the yolks. Pickled eggs can also taste a bit sweet if the pickling solution contains sugar, while they may be somewhat salty if enough seasoning is used. The latter quality helped them to become a popular (and often complimentary) bar snack in the 19th and 20th centuries since the salt made patrons thirsty so they'd order more drinks. Even if pickled eggs are no longer free, they still pair perfectly with beer — their sweet and salty sourness helps to balance the bitter beverage.