We Asked Pro Chefs What Kitchen Gadgets Are Actually Worth The Counterspace

Air fryers first became commercially available in the 2010s, with Philips leading the way. However, those early versions seem positively prehistoric compared to the sleek versions on offer today. Essentially, a mini convection oven, but with a stronger fan allowing for better airflow and faster browning, air fryers promise you healthier food in less time.

According to Michelle Morey, an air fryer is the one gadget that truly earns its place on the counter. "I never put it away, and being a mom, I cook nuggets in it all the time," she told us. "I've also come up with healthier versions of fried food that can be made in the air fryer." She uses the appliance "to reheat pizza, sandwiches, soggy take-out fries... I can't live without that thing."

There are plenty of reasons to consider adding this particular gadget to your kitchen. We tend to underestimate the amount of oil we use when cooking, and air fryers significantly reduce the need for this, almost encouraging you to eat healthier. Apart from this, certain types of food work very well with this type of heating — frozen food, of course, but also smaller baked goods like muffins, toasted sandwiches, wings, and reheated pizzas. This versatility makes the appliance a worthy contender for your precious countertop space, as it does the job of an oven, toaster, and even a microwave. You just need to maximize the potential of your air fryer for the best results.