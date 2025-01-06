How To Peel More Garlic Than The Human Body Could Ingest In One Go

Is it possible to have too many garlic peeling hacks? If you've ever peeled garlic without using any tricks — no smashing, no bashing, no shaking or baking or using a garlic press — you've certainly yearned for just about any garlic-peeling tip that would make the job easier. While they're all helpful, none of them are effort-free, since even the garlic press can be a pain to clean. Still, I'm always up for experimenting with a new one, with my favorite so far being shaking the garlic cloves between two bowls. While I found this peeling hack both fun and functional, it left me with two bowls to wash, so I was excited to try another method that uses just a single container.

This garlic-peeling trick, one said to be used by restaurants, involves nothing more than soaking the cloves in water overnight. If you're in a hurry, there's also a shortcut method that uses hot water for soaking and takes only one minute. So, did these hacks work? Sure, of course they did. As I just said, all garlic-peeling hacks work to some extent, although some are better than others. I'd rate the soaking trick in the middle — it's a bit more labor-intensive than bowl-shaking since you have to lay hands on each clove to peel off its skin. Still, the skins did slip off pretty easily. What's more, this method reduces the dirty dishes by 50%, so there's that.