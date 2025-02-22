How To Use Your Kitchen Shears For More Than Just Cutting

Do you own a pair of kitchen shears? If not, you might want to consider making these specialty scissors your next housewares purchase. For under $10, you can purchase a handy gadget that can, well, cut stuff. Yes, you've already got a drawer full of knives — we all do. The thing about using two-bladed shears, though, is that these allow for a degree of control that a knife just can't provide. There's also a certain safety aspect to it, too. Sure, it may seem swashbuckling to whip out a knife and open that hard-to-tear package, but you may be a lot better off using scissors if you want to avoid accidents.

Kitchen shears, unlike a standard pair of scissors, are a tool built for a specific task. They tend to have strong, well-balanced blades, lending them the necessary power to cut through meat and bone. One of the blades may be serrated, too, which makes for better gripping of slippery foodstuffs. Kitchen shears are also typically made from materials like stainless steel that can stand up to a lot of washing. The interesting thing about kitchen shears, though, is that they can do a lot more than just cut through things scissors-style. Even if you've owned a pair for years, there's a good chance you may have been under-utilizing them all this time — I know for sure I have. The following is a list of some of the tricks your kitchen shears can perform if you'll only give them a chance.