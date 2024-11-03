How To Use Up Leftover Herb Stems Like A Pro

Often, only the leafy parts of herbs get the attention they deserve, while the stems get left behind — sad, forgotten, and eventually discarded. Yet, these stems don't deserve to be cast aside as kitchen waste. While they may not have the same tender texture or visual appeal as the leaves, herb stems can still contribute an incredible depth of flavor to a variety of dishes. Regardless of the type, whether soft or hard and woody, these stems can enhance your cooking with an extra layer of flavor that would otherwise be lost. Instead of discarding them, they can enhance your dishes if you how to use them.

Soft herbs, such as parsley, cilantro, basil, dill, oregano, and mint, have pliable stems that share nearly the same flavor profile as their leaves, though sometimes they can be slightly more bitter. While the stems may be a bit crunchier and less appealing for garnishing, they are still great for adding flavor into cooked dishes without much noticeable difference in taste. On the other hand, woody herbs like rosemary, thyme, and oregano have tough, fibrous stems that don't break down well and aren't suitable for eating directly. Yet they can still work like magic to impart flavors to your soups, broths, and oils, especially in slow-cooked dishes during simmering. This allows them to release their herbaceous, aromatic flavors without leaving behind their tough, unappealing texture.